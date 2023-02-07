ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
KROC News

WATCH: Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Sang With Kelly Clarkson At NFL Honors

A composite of most things the non-Vikings world knows about Kirk Cousins made an appearance on the NFL Honors on Thursday night, and it was...something. Wrapped in a pile of gold chains, ala Kirko Chainz from the viral postgame photos this season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins strolled out on the stage toward the end of the NFL Honors ceremony to make a quick appearance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
