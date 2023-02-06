Read full article on original website
myradioworks.net
Three recognized in Jackson County for act of heroism
Life-saving awards were presented during Tuesday's Jackson County Board of Commissioners to Justin Warmka of Warmka Towing, Minnesota State Trooper Thomas Saunders and Deputy Caleb Cihak. Their actions of Dec. 27 saved the life of an occupant involved in a rollover crash in Jackson County. Saunders and Warmka were in...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. KIWA has received word that Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents needed to be placed in other facilities.
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
kelo.com
Moody County Sheriff Wellman, ahead of attending State of the Union, calls southern border “a national health and safety issue”
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman is one of Congressman Dusty Johnson’s guests tonight at the State of the Union address. Sheriff Wellman is hoping President Biden will address the drug problem and the southern border. Wellman says he has seen a significant drug trend since he took office in Moody County in 2007. He noted meth labs have become less common because “it’s cheaper to be made in Mexico or China and be smuggled in”. Wellman noted the amount produced in drug labs “was not sustainable to feed the addiction back then or build on the addiction seen over the years”. While at one time a felony drug charge would be filtered in with other cases in the court system, Wellman says now Circuit Courts are seeing “a higher amount of drug related cases than any other felony crime on the docket”. Congressman Johnson invited Sheriff Wellman, along with Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, to the State of the Union saying he hopes “President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities”.
more1049.com
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
agupdate.com
God's Country Angus has top selling bull
Zach Post of Jackson, Minn., judged the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Angus Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. Al Conover, Baxter, Iowa, served as auctioneer for the Angus Sale. Fourteen bulls averaged $4,796.43, and seven females averaged $2,528.57. Post chose lot 21, SHLI Payweight 2101, a consignment from Shane Lindsey...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards. On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St....
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
kscj.com
MAN RESCUED ATFER JEEP PLUNGES THROUGH LAKE ICE AT OKOBOJI AREA
AN 83-YEAR-OLD MAN AND HIS DOG ARE LUCKY TO BE ALIVE AFTER THE JEEP HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED THROUGH THIN ICE UNDER THE HIGHWAY 71 BRIDGE IN DICKINSON COUNTY SATURDAY. WHEN THE JEEP PLUNGED INTO THE ICY WATER IN THE LAKE CHANNEL , FIVE MEN WENT INTO THE WATER AND RESCUED THE 83 YEAR OLD DRIVER AND HIS DOG.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Monday Scoreboard – February 6
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: NHLCoyotes 3, Wild 2 SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56 Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28 Centerville 49, Chester 48 Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32 Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58 Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54 Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, […]
KELOLAND TV
Snow squalls blowing in on Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of weather that is heading into KELOLAND. Thursday will see the passage of a cold front that will bring snow and wind, along with possible snow squalls. A snow squall is a quick burst of moderate to heavy...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls police report, one of three suspects used a machete to assault two victims during a robbery. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two victims were in a home in northwest Sioux Falls when three suspects approached the residence and knocked on the door. One of the suspects punched a victim to gain entry into the house, and then another suspect used the flat side of a machete to hit the victims and cut one of them on the wrist. One of the suspects had a gun but did not shoot it. The suspects searched the home, took cash, and then stole a truck that was parked outside.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Local murder trial testimony begins today
Testimony for the trial of a Windom man charged with second-degree murder could begin as early as today (Wednesday) in Cottonwood County District Court. Jury selection was held all day Monday and into the day Tuesday for the trial of Ralph Leslie Apmann. He has been charged with “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
