Terre Haute, IN

985theriver.com

Local organization recognizes volunteers and supporters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Over 300 guests joined a local organization to recognize its volunteers and supporters. United Way of the Wabash Valley’s annual meeting was held at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The purpose of the meeting was to reflect on what the organization has done in the past year and to recognize those who have worked hard for their community.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Over $120,000 donated to dozens of Wabash Valley nonprofits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over $120,000 were donated to 60 Wabash Valley-area non-profit organizations at First Financial Bank Wednesday, celebrating the legacies of four Terre Haute individuals. The money came from charitable trusts from Oscar Baur, Frederick R. Benson, Mary Smith Young and Sheldon Swope. Carol Myers, the senior...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Vigo elementary students use fish to grow salads

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new program at an elementary school in Vigo County is teaching children how to grow food in a unique way. Benjamin Franklin Elementary School introduced an aquaponics program for its third-grade classes. The six-week program is being taught by an educator from Colorado and involves creating aquariums that will be inhabited by fish.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Officials hold ‘wall-breaking’ ceremony for 12 Points Library

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Public Library took its next steps in bringing a branch building back to 12 Points on Wednesday, hosting a ceremonial “wall-breaking” with community members on hand. The ceremony comes days after after Keymark Construction started renovations on the building, which...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Sullivan school district receives IDOE counseling grant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Recently announcing the recipients of the Comprehensive School Counseling Grant, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has awarded a total of 5 million in funding to be allotted to various schools in southern Indiana, including Sullivan County. Out of the 26 school districts receiving...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Hobby Lobby to open new location next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crafters in Terre Haute will soon have a new location to pick up supplies, even if it’s just across the road from the old location. The Hobby Lobby location in the old Kmart building in Terre Haute is set to open its doors for business on Monday, Feb 13.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Vigo Commissioners announce $15 million ARPA spending plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– During the Vigo County Council meeting on Tuesday, the Vigo County Commissioners unveiled over $15 millions in upcoming spending using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The largest investment was $5 million slated for housing projects. Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said they worked closely with...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Proposed $2 million could aid juvenile justice center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposal from the Vigo County Commissioners would award the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center $2 million. Commissioners proposed a plan to the Vigo County Council that would spend $16 million of roughly $20 million worth of ARPA funds that the county has available. $2 million of that would be allocated for the juvenile justice center. That plan still needs approval from the council.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Sullivan officials move into new City Hall building

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway in the city of Sullivan to make a transition from the old City Hall to a new City Hall building located at 110 North Main Street. City of Sullivan Public Works Director JD Wilson says that the old building used to be...
SULLIVAN, IN
985theriver.com

US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children

SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
SEELYVILLE, IN
985theriver.com

Terre Haute Fire responds to 3rd Ave. house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a reported house fire Wednesday morning in the area of 1200 3rd. Ave. According to THFD Chief Bill Berry, the report came in at 8:44 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. While there were no firefighters with injuries, one occupant of the house was transported to the emergency room.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Teaching his son CPR helps save man’s life years later

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When not as his home near Odon, you’ll often find Tom Miller working full-time as a paramedic. He’s been involved in emergency services for more than 20 years. “I started out as part-time, then I ended up making a career out of...
ODON, IN
985theriver.com

Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
985theriver.com

Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

Sheriff: Cory man did donuts in Bloomingdale yard before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man drunkenly used his vehicle to “do donuts” in another person’s yard before officers had to use a stun gun to place him under arrest. That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, who said deputies arrested Christopher F. Million,...
CORY, IN

