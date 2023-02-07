ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) probable on Friday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Williams is dealing with an ankle sprain and is listed as probable on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.1 minutes against the Hornets. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (rib) questionable for Saturday's contest against Wizards

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (rib) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Gordon's availability is currently in limbo after Denver's forward was listed with a rib contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to see more minutes at power forward if Gordon is ruled out. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Phoenix's T.J. Warren inactive for Friday's game versus Pacers

Phoenix Suns small forward T.J. Warren will not play in Friday's contest against the Indiana Pacers. Warren and Darius Bazley will not suit up on Friday after they were traded to Phoenix at the trading deadline. Expect Torrey Craig to play more minutes at the forward positions until Warren and Bazley are active.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons coming off the bench for Brooklyn on Thursday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Simmons will move to the bench on Thursday with Dorian Finney-Smith entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Simmons to play 27.9 minutes against the Bulls. Simmons' Thursday projection includes 7.4 points,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley traded to Magic, expected to join Timberwolves

The Orlando Magic acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Los Angeles Lakers for power forward/center Mo Bamba on Thursday. Beverley is expected to agree to a buyout with the Magic and then reunite with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 26.9 minutes and started in all 45 appearances for the Lakers this season, but he's unlikely to see that sort of playing time in Minnesota or Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Magic list Gary Harris (adductor) as questionable on Saturday

Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (adductor) is questionable to play in Saturday's game versus the Miami Heat. Harris' status remains in limbo after Orlando's guard was sidelined one game with adductor soreness. Expect Jalen Suggs to see more minutes on Saturday if Harris is ruled out. Harris' current Saturday...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (foot) probable on Saturday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is dealing with foot soreness and is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with Cleveland. Our models expect him to play 20.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Caruso's Saturday projection includes 5.4 points, 2.7...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) ruled out on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Middleton will not suit up for the second half of their back-to-back after he was ruled out for injury management reasons. Expect Pat Connaughton to play an increased offensive role on Friday. Connaughton's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) on Tuesday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope will start at shooting guard after he was held out on Sunday with a right ankle sprain. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caldwell-Pope to record 22.1 FanDuel points. Caldwell-Pope's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Robert Williams (ankle) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Charlotte Hornets. Williams will join Boston's first unit after the 25-year old was sidelined one game with an ankle injury and Blake Griffin was benched. In a matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 32.2 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA

