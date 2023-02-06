Read full article on original website
Related
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Check Out The Fastest, Coolest, Ice Slide At A Minnesota Finnish Sliding Festival
Have you ever heard of Laskiainen? It's the Finnish sliding festival that takes place in a tiny Minnesota community each winter. It's also the festival that nobody from outside of the Finnish community knows how to pronounce, so I'll help you with that. Lus-key-eye-nen. Laskiainen is a winter celebration with...
New Development Bringing Lodging, Retail + Wine Bar To Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District
Looking to fill a gap in the Duluth tourism industry, a new development will bring a unique lodging experience, along with shopping and a wine bar, to the Lincoln Park Craft District. Zenith Basecamp is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts and will provide people with a cool and affordable place to...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
UPDATE: Duluth Police Update Public On Individual Who Barricaded Himself At Greysolon Apartments
In an update shared with the public Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department shared that the individual who had barricaded themself in an apartment eventually surrendered peacefully. In the update, the department noted that after four hours of negotiating with the individual, the tactical response team breached the door where...
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0