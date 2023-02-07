MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO