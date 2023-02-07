Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJessica McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
CBS 58
Mother who tried to save baby in November drowning dies
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, we've learned a woman with ties to the Milwaukee Jewish community has died -- just two months after she nearly drowned trying to save her baby. In late November, Henya Federman was on a mission in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Family tell us Federman's four-month-old...
CBS 58
'Pizza sauce runs in my veins'; Local pizza professional shares tips for National Pizza Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- February 9 marks National Pizza Day, a day to celebrate one of the world's most beloved foods. To commemorate this special occasion, we reached out to Anne Cookson, co-founder of Crustology Pizza Crusts, a company that aims to offer high-quality, gluten-free pizza crusts. Cookson shared the...
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
CBS 58
Family of fallen MPD officer Peter Jerving speaks out for the first time
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Feb 9., for the first time, the family of fallen officer Peter Jerving spoke out. A family spokesperson told CBS 58 the family is taking things one day at a time, as they prepare to honor Jerving's life and legacy Monday, Feb. 13. "Not everyone...
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
CBS 58
'I thought we were done with it': Residents react to Thursday snow shower
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Area residents dealt with the rain-turned-snow conditions that hit the area Thursday. "I had no idea it was going to turn to snow. It's been really slippery out here, and I kind of thought we were done with it with the warm weather," Brookfield resident Tiana Fleishman said.
Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies
Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands., dies after two months on life support.
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
wuwm.com
A UWM study reveals the demographics of who is often behind auto-pedestrian accidents in Milwaukee
A study from UW-Milwaukee looked closer at the characteristics of who is causing accidents involving automobiles and pedestrians. It is generally found that Milwaukee pedestrians are more likely to be hit by a vehicle driven by someone not living in the city. The study also indicates that communities most heavily...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
WISN
Walmart on Milwaukee's northwest side to close
MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
WISN
Milwaukee Zoo mourns death of jaguar Stella euthanized at 19
MILWAUKEE — Stella the 19-year-old jaguar was euthanized on Sunday, Feb. 5 after "experiencing age-related health conditions that worsened and were not responsive to supportive care," said Milwaukee Zoo. According to the zoo, Stella was found to have ulcers in the small intestine suspected to cause chronic, slow blood...
