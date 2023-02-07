ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Mother who tried to save baby in November drowning dies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, we've learned a woman with ties to the Milwaukee Jewish community has died -- just two months after she nearly drowned trying to save her baby. In late November, Henya Federman was on a mission in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Family tell us Federman's four-month-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
BROWN DEER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Walmart on Milwaukee's northwest side to close

MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday wound 4, including 2 boys

MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents – including two teenage boys – were shot and wounded in four separate shootings Tuesday, Feb. 7. All four shootings were non-fatal and came after an early morning exchange of gunfire in which Officer Peter Jerving and suspect Terrell Thompson died. Holton and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Zoo mourns death of jaguar Stella euthanized at 19

MILWAUKEE — Stella the 19-year-old jaguar was euthanized on Sunday, Feb. 5 after "experiencing age-related health conditions that worsened and were not responsive to supportive care," said Milwaukee Zoo. According to the zoo, Stella was found to have ulcers in the small intestine suspected to cause chronic, slow blood...
MILWAUKEE, WI
