ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wmfe.org

Eatonville Town Council votes to preserve site of historic Black school

After more than two hours of public comment, the Eatonville Town Council voted against rezoning the site of the former Hungerford School on Tuesday night effectively blocking a developer’s plans to turn it into a mixed housing community. John Beacham, an Eatonville resident who runs the Land Back Campaign,...
EATONVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead

When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
usf.edu

Some of Orlando Health's patients can now receive Hospital Care at Home

Orlando Health on Thursday will launch its Hospital Care at Home program, allowing patients in need of acute care to be treated in the comfort of their homes. The program would treat patients suffering from cellulitis, chrronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, urinary tract infection, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis.
villages-news.com

La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent

A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney

A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Orlando Weekly

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosts Paws in the Park at Lake Eola this weekend

With a woof-woof here and a woof-woof there, Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend. For 29 years, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has hosted this community event to raise funds for their work — providing care and finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats — and get the word out on all the pets in their care eager for adoption. The day features both human and canine diversions including the pet costume contest, dock diving, lure courses, a beer garden and a variety of food trucks and shopping.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Phoenix

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy