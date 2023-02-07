Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
fox35orlando.com
Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
mynews13.com
Proposed high-rise development has many Mount Dora residents divided
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — It could be one of the biggest developments in Lake County history, maybe one of the tallest. The Wolf Branch Innovation District near Mount Dora is an 850 acre plan on the south side of State Road 46. The current proposal of 36 acres could bring in luxury apartments, senior living, and commercial space.
wmfe.org
Eatonville Town Council votes to preserve site of historic Black school
After more than two hours of public comment, the Eatonville Town Council voted against rezoning the site of the former Hungerford School on Tuesday night effectively blocking a developer’s plans to turn it into a mixed housing community. John Beacham, an Eatonville resident who runs the Land Back Campaign,...
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
mynews13.com
DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel set to be demolished after a century on West New York Avenue
VOLUSIA, Fla -- DeLand's historic Putnam Hotel will be coming down in less than a week after the city issued a permit to demolish the structure a month after engineers recommended it because of the failing structural integrity of the century-old building. What You Need To Know. Last month, engineers...
theapopkavoice.com
Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead
When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
WESH
Osceola County Schools asking for community's input during search for new superintendent
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In December, the Osceola County School District took to social media to announce that superintendent Debra Pace will be retiring after a long career in the education industry. School Board Chair Terry Castillo says she will be missed, but the show must go on in...
Date set for 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Orlando
Organizers are sharing new details about this year’s Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
usf.edu
Some of Orlando Health's patients can now receive Hospital Care at Home
Orlando Health on Thursday will launch its Hospital Care at Home program, allowing patients in need of acute care to be treated in the comfort of their homes. The program would treat patients suffering from cellulitis, chrronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, urinary tract infection, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis.
villages-news.com
La Hacienda Catering booted from rec center after failing to pay rent
A longtime catering company has been booted from a recreation center in The Villages after failing to pay rent. La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
mynews13.com
Analysis: Young adults experienced higher levels of distress during COVID pandemic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Experiences of high psychological distress are especially widespread among young adults since the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center. The analysis found 58% of Americans aged 18 to 29 have experienced high levels of psychological distress...
DeSantis administration fines WESH 2 News over vaccine mandate for political debate
The DeSantis administration’s Department of Health fined WESH 2 News for implementing a vaccine mandate that ultimately barred GOP congressional candidate Scotty Moore, and his staff, from entering the studio for a political debate. According to the letter, obtained by POLITICO, a fine of $5,000 per person is required...
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Melbourne pool company defrauded nearly 600 families out of thousands of dollars
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Melbourne pool company is being sued by multiple homeowners for work that was never completed. In fact, the lawyer of these victims says Legacy Pools, LLC never had any intentions of completing the pools at all. Instead, he believes the Legacy Pools was defrauding hundreds of people for years.
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando hosts Paws in the Park at Lake Eola this weekend
With a woof-woof here and a woof-woof there, Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend. For 29 years, the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has hosted this community event to raise funds for their work — providing care and finding homes for abandoned dogs and cats — and get the word out on all the pets in their care eager for adoption. The day features both human and canine diversions including the pet costume contest, dock diving, lure courses, a beer garden and a variety of food trucks and shopping.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
click orlando
Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
