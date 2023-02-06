ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

FanSided

Arizona Football hires former WSU CB coach, John Richardson

Finalizing its staff for the 2023 season, Arizona Football has hired former Washington State cornerback coach, John Richardson. The 2023 Arizona Football season may still be several months away, but Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats are staying busy as they are continuing to add pieces to their roster and staff.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at Cal Golden Bears

G Joel Brown (6-3 senior) G Kuany Kuany (6-9 senior) F Sam Alajiki (6-7 sophomore) F Grant Newell (6-8 freshman) C Lars Thiemann (7-1 senior) G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 6 Stanford Cardinal

G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Haley Jones (6-1 senior) F Cameron Brink (6-4 junior) G Hannah Jump (6-0 senior) G Talana Lepolo (5-7 freshman) G Agnes Emma-Nnopu (5-11 junior)
STANFORD, CA
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball on Bay Area road trip

Winners of six in a row, with its best AP ranking of the season and an NCAA Tournament resume that keeps getting better, Arizona hits the road for two games in the Bay Area this weekend. On paper it shouldn’t be a particularly difficult trip for the fifth-ranked Wildcats (21-3,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler

Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
TUCSON, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Softball Opens Season With Pair Of Road Doubleheaders

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The spring sports season is officially underway as the Yavapai College softball team is set to open its season this week with a pair of road doubleheaders against the Pima Community College Aztecs and Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. The Games. Opening day for the 2023 season...
PRESCOTT, AZ
KGUN 9

New lactation room opens at McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcat fans are made up of all different ages. Thus, McKale Center has opened a new lactation room for nursing mothers, located on the south end of the court mezzanine under section 116. A ribbon cutting ceremony included the University of Arizona President Dr....
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

University of Arizona now has a para swimming team

The University of Arizona has created what is likely the country’s first collegiate para swimming team. It joins the UA’s other adaptive sports, including golf, rugby, tennis, handcycling and men’s and women’s basketball. The term adaptive or para athletics refers to sports played with wheelchairs or...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Historic Neighborhoods of Tucson

We have written a number of articles about Tucson’s Neighborhoods and streets and how they arrived at their names, but we have yet to combine them all in one place. Here are some short explanations of many of the origins of Tucson streets and neighborhoods. You will find links to additional in-depth articles in the Neighborhood’s heading.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ

