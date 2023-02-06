Read full article on original website
Arizona Football hires former WSU CB coach, John Richardson
Finalizing its staff for the 2023 season, Arizona Football has hired former Washington State cornerback coach, John Richardson. The 2023 Arizona Football season may still be several months away, but Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats are staying busy as they are continuing to add pieces to their roster and staff.
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at Cal Golden Bears
G Joel Brown (6-3 senior) G Kuany Kuany (6-9 senior) F Sam Alajiki (6-7 sophomore) F Grant Newell (6-8 freshman) C Lars Thiemann (7-1 senior) G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Cedric Henderson (6-6 senior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior)
Eastern Progress
Scouting report: No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 6 Stanford Cardinal
G Shaina Pellington (5-8 senior) G/F Jade Loville (5-11 senior) F Esmery Martinez (6-2 senior) F Lauren Fields (5-9 senior) F Cate Reese (6-2 senior) G Haley Jones (6-1 senior) F Cameron Brink (6-4 junior) G Hannah Jump (6-0 senior) G Talana Lepolo (5-7 freshman) G Agnes Emma-Nnopu (5-11 junior)
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for from Arizona men’s basketball on Bay Area road trip
Winners of six in a row, with its best AP ranking of the season and an NCAA Tournament resume that keeps getting better, Arizona hits the road for two games in the Bay Area this weekend. On paper it shouldn’t be a particularly difficult trip for the fifth-ranked Wildcats (21-3,...
No. 4 Arizona strives for best execution against offensively challenged Cal
No. 4 Arizona found its defensive stride and the Wildcats want to remain in step with a season sweep of
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball’s Allie Skaggs learns about life outside the game from former Wildcat star Kenzie Fowler
Kenzie Fowler was a hometown star for the Arizona Wildcats a decade ago as a starting pitcher. These days, she’s working behind the scenes at Arizona Athletics as a member of the Creative Services team, showcasing all of the athletes who wear cardinal and navy. She’s also serving as a role model for current softball star Allie Skaggs.
NCAA Football: Oregon at Arizona
Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks associate head coach Adrian Klemm against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
theprescotttimes.com
Softball Opens Season With Pair Of Road Doubleheaders
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The spring sports season is officially underway as the Yavapai College softball team is set to open its season this week with a pair of road doubleheaders against the Pima Community College Aztecs and Mesa Community College Thunderbirds. The Games. Opening day for the 2023 season...
KGUN 9
New lactation room opens at McKale Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcat fans are made up of all different ages. Thus, McKale Center has opened a new lactation room for nursing mothers, located on the south end of the court mezzanine under section 116. A ribbon cutting ceremony included the University of Arizona President Dr....
kjzz.org
University of Arizona now has a para swimming team
The University of Arizona has created what is likely the country’s first collegiate para swimming team. It joins the UA’s other adaptive sports, including golf, rugby, tennis, handcycling and men’s and women’s basketball. The term adaptive or para athletics refers to sports played with wheelchairs or...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
southernarizonaguide.com
Historic Neighborhoods of Tucson
We have written a number of articles about Tucson’s Neighborhoods and streets and how they arrived at their names, but we have yet to combine them all in one place. Here are some short explanations of many of the origins of Tucson streets and neighborhoods. You will find links to additional in-depth articles in the Neighborhood’s heading.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
thisistucson.com
A foodie road trip to Oracle, Oro Valley and Marana: 47 restaurants in northwest Tucson
As metro Tucson spreads into the foothills and valleys north of the city center, it has taken restaurants some time to catch up to the population trend. On social media, I most often see requests for food recommendations on the edges of the Tucson metro: east of Houghton, south to Sahuarita and north to Marana.
Early spike in deaths on I-10
Another driver died on I-10 Tuesday. It continues a trend of deaths on I-10 spiking with the year barely begun.
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
azbigmedia.com
Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
Christopher Clements to face second murder trial
Christopher Clements is appearing in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a second trial where he'll face three, varying felony charges.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
