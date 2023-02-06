Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Republicans on Senate committee reject Hobbs' nominee for state health director
A new state Senate committee created to vet executive nominees gave a scathing rebuke to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services. By a 3-2 vote, Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of Dr. Theresa Cullen, who currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Arizona's school spending limit remains a political football
Arizona schools avoided budget catastrophe this week when supermajorities in the House and Senate agreed to lift a voter-imposed spending cap, but the issue will be back next year. And Republicans on a new committee recommended the state Senate reject Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run the Arizona Department of Health Services.
kjzz.org
Fontes, Richer criticize legislation that attempts to undo advances in voting in Arizona
Republican Stephen Richer and Democrat Adrian Fontes were once political rivals. But now the Maricopa County recorder and secretary of state, respectfully, find common ground defending the integrity of Arizona’s elections — and criticizing proposed laws that would undo decades of progress modernizing the election process, such as a bill to require ballots be counted by hand.
kjzz.org
Arizona schools avoid budget crisis as Senate OKs lifting spending cap
Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of the academic year, at least not because they can’t pay their bills. On a 23-7 margin, the Senate gave final approval Wednesday to lifting the constitutional spending cap for education, at least for the current school year. That vote, following action Tuesday by the House, ensures that schools will not have to cut 17% from their annual current budgets — and do that in just four months.
kjzz.org
From cats to kangaroos, a closer look at the bills being considered by the Arizona Legislature
Arizona lawmakers continue working their way through bills that’ve been introduced. And, even though deadlines have passed in both the House and Senate to bring forward proposals, more are still likely to come. Among the bills in front of legislators are those you’d expect, on education, health and social...
kjzz.org
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell calls for expediency in Arizona's death penalty review
Last month, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes put a pause on executions in Arizona — putting the use of the death penalty on hold until a review of the process is completed. The move came after our new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order to establish...
Comments / 1