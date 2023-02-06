Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Boys Soccer Team Defeats UCHS, Falls To Cathedral Catholic
The home stretch for the Coronado High School boys soccer team was going to be critical. With just three games left to play in the regular season and their status of being an open division or division one playoff team still up in the air, wins were needed more now than ever.
coronadonewsca.com
CoSA Brings Hamlet-Inspired Dark Comedy To The Stage With “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”
CoSA Musical Theater & Drama is treating audiences to the clever and immersive play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, opening Friday, February 10 and running through Saturday February 18. The production, which takes place “in the wings” of Hamlet, focuses on two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play who have no idea that their fate is already decided.
coronadonewsca.com
Celebrating National School Counseling Week
This week, February 6 through 10, is National School Counseling Week. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), this week is meant to highlight the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for their future. Coronado Unified School District has a robust group of dedicated counselors to help achieve its “every student, every day” ethos. This week, we are shining a light on one of CUSD’s committed counselors, Jennifer Slusher.
coronadonewsca.com
Comments / 0