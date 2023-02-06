Read full article on original website
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Boys Soccer Team Defeats UCHS, Falls To Cathedral Catholic
The home stretch for the Coronado High School boys soccer team was going to be critical. With just three games left to play in the regular season and their status of being an open division or division one playoff team still up in the air, wins were needed more now than ever.
Santa Barbara Edhat
San Marcos High School Athletic Director Retires
San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy retired [on January 20] after 35 years at the school. Jahadhmy started coaching soccer at San Marcos in 1987. He led the soccer team for 14 years, winning five Channel League Championships and a CIF Championship in 1998. He was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame in 2019.
Pac-12 Expansion: Which Schools Should Conference Add to Replace USC and UCLA?
Examining Pac-12 expansion, why San Diego State and SMU are the frontrunners to join the league and what other candidates make sense in conference realignment.
News 8 KFMB
Lincoln Hornets basketball's unbreakable bond shows on the court with impressive record
SAN DIEGO — The Lincoln High School men’s basketball team is putting together one of their best seasons since winning the state championship back in 2010. With a record of 23-2 so far this season, this group of players has already built a forever-lasting bond. But, it was...
coronadonewsca.com
Time To Win A Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back!
Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16th!
Pac-12 Reportedly Considering 2 Schools For Expansion
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is visiting with SMU on Wednesday, per college football insider Brett McMurphy. SMU and San Diego State are currently the top candidates to join the Pac-12 in an upcoming expansion. The Pac-12 needs to add new members after the impending departures of USC and ...
Valley Roadrunner
5 Jags make college decisions on National Signing Day
On February 1, countless high schoolers from across the country made the major decision where to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. National Signing Day represents a rite of passage as prep seniors ink their letters of intent and look forward to the next chapter in their sporting and academic lives. It is a special time where important commitments are made and hopes for further success in the athletic arena are set in motion.
sandiegomagazine.com
FIRST LOOK: Johnston's
The idea was to start completely new at 4628 Park Boulevard, the University Heights venue that formerly housed Small Bar. An unexpected discovery, however, led to a slight change of plans for Johnston's, the new indoor-outdoor restaurant opening on February 8. Less than a year after Small Bar permanently shut...
coronadonewsca.com
CoSA Brings Hamlet-Inspired Dark Comedy To The Stage With “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”
CoSA Musical Theater & Drama is treating audiences to the clever and immersive play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, opening Friday, February 10 and running through Saturday February 18. The production, which takes place “in the wings” of Hamlet, focuses on two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play who have no idea that their fate is already decided.
KPBS
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
kusi.com
South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school. The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers...
nrn.com
The Crack Shack aims to bring fine-dining chicken to the masses
The Crack Shack is a seven-unit fast-casual chain based in San Diego that started as an offshoot of Juniper & Ivy, a dinner-only fine-dining restaurant founded in 2014. One of the founders of that restaurant, Mike Rosen, was getting offers to rent the shed that was located on Juniper & Ivy’s property, and he decided instead to do something with it himself.
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
The days of San Diego thrill seekers looking for facetime with great whites in Mexico are now over
Mexico's government has banned cage diving off the coast of Guadalupe Island. Previously, local touring companies have taken thrill seekers out to sea and let them get up close to sharks while inside the metal enclosure, but that's no longer the case.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s Hidden Black History Talk
Local historian Kevin Ashley will give a presentation, with historic photos, of Coronado’s little-known Black history on Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m. in the Winn Room at Coronado Public Library. This program is projected to be full. Admission will be first-come, first-served until room capacity is reached. This...
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
sandiegomagazine.com
Take Me Home, Gravel Roads
In our era of 24/7 digital connectedness it’s a peculiar (if predictable) irony that most of us spend more time gawking at other people’s experiences instead of having adventures of our own. It was with all of this in mind I found myself chasing my friend's wheel as we pedaled on the Pacific Highway, leaving San Diego for the weekend.
coronadonewsca.com
Celebrating National School Counseling Week
This week, February 6 through 10, is National School Counseling Week. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), this week is meant to highlight the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for their future. Coronado Unified School District has a robust group of dedicated counselors to help achieve its “every student, every day” ethos. This week, we are shining a light on one of CUSD’s committed counselors, Jennifer Slusher.
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
