FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Open Doors Returns To The Coronado Historical Association To Honor The 50th Anniversary Of The Return Of Vietnam POWs
Sitting in the radio studio listening to a live interview with five men who served with Sen. John McCain in the infamous French prison in downtown Hanoi (the one they coined the Hanoi Hilton), I rolled my eyes at the radio host’s questions. It was March 2000 and the California presidential primary was a few days away. This was Senator John McCain’s first attempt at running for president. Many former POWs were campaigning for him all over the country. These five former POWs were volunteering in San Diego. So was I.
Celebrating National School Counseling Week
This week, February 6 through 10, is National School Counseling Week. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), this week is meant to highlight the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for their future. Coronado Unified School District has a robust group of dedicated counselors to help achieve its “every student, every day” ethos. This week, we are shining a light on one of CUSD’s committed counselors, Jennifer Slusher.
Coronado’s Hidden Black History Talk
Local historian Kevin Ashley will give a presentation, with historic photos, of Coronado’s little-known Black history on Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m. in the Winn Room at Coronado Public Library. This program is projected to be full. Admission will be first-come, first-served until room capacity is reached. This...
Time To Win A Golf Cart: CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing Is Back!
Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2023 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce the return of their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2023 Forester 4 LSV Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $13,750! The winner will be announced live on air at CSF’s 36th Annual “Top Buzz” Telethon on Thursday, March 16th!
Coronado Boys Soccer Team Defeats UCHS, Falls To Cathedral Catholic
The home stretch for the Coronado High School boys soccer team was going to be critical. With just three games left to play in the regular season and their status of being an open division or division one playoff team still up in the air, wins were needed more now than ever.
CoSA Brings Hamlet-Inspired Dark Comedy To The Stage With “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead”
CoSA Musical Theater & Drama is treating audiences to the clever and immersive play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are Dead, opening Friday, February 10 and running through Saturday February 18. The production, which takes place “in the wings” of Hamlet, focuses on two minor characters in Shakespeare’s play who have no idea that their fate is already decided.
