Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
No Increased Risk of Serious Adverse Events After COVID-19 Vaccination
After an 18-month study, investigators determined none of the diseases examined were more frequent among the vaccinated than among the non-vaccinated. A cohort study of the entire population of an Italian Province found COVID-19 vaccination did not increase the risk of adverse events, including heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, or deep vein thrombosis.
Medical News Today
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
Which vitamins may help combat fatigue and boost energy, according to dietitians
Certain vitamins, like B vitamins or vitamin D, may be able to help alleviate feeling tired or fatigued, especially for those who are deficient.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Having Cinnamon Every Day Could Improve Memory And Mood, According to Doctors
There are many things you can do to improve your cognitive health, from regular exercise to daily brain games. However, one of the first steps you should take if you want to keep your brain sharp and your mood elevated is to prioritize a healthy diet...
marthastewart.com
Great News for Coffee Drinkers: Your Daily Cup Could Help Lower Your Blood Pressure, According to New Study
Do you love to drink coffee throughout the day? If so, you might be doing your health a favor. According to science, this beloved beverage is more than just a pick-me-up: A new study published in the journal Nutrients found that those who enjoy one to three cups of joe each day had lower blood pressure than non-coffee drinkers.
How does alcohol affect sleep?
A nightcap can often make people feel tired, but how does alcohol affect sleep?
How to Sleep Better: Tips for Waking Up in the Middle of the Night
If you're wondering how to sleep better, you're not alone. In fact, according to a study by the CDC, one in three adults is not getting enough sleep on a regular basis. We've established that sleep is essential—it's recommended to have at least seven hours or more to maintain healthy brain function and physical health. But when you're not getting adequate rest due to waking up in the middle of the night, it can lead to frustration and anxiety. Not only are you awake, but you're doing the dreaded dance of “How much shut-eye can I get if I doze off at this exact moment?” or “Should I just stay up?”
Opinion: A Look Into Drinking Bone Broth
I first tried drinking bone broth a few months ago when a friend of mine told me she lost weight drinking it. The next morning before my normal breakfast; I reach for the bb. I made my first attempt at drinking the broth cold. I was successful at holding down my cool low-sodium drink. I most definitely enjoy drinking it warmed now. I remembered watching a YouTube video of Kylie Jenner saying she enjoyed sipping on heated bone broth. I quickly discovered my own reason to sip the broth slowly. I do not have what is considered a weak stomach, however, when I chugged the broth it fell heavy on my stomach and kicked into nausea. So I would suggest that anyone that tries drinking bb heat and sip for comfort in the gastrointestinal tract.
MedicalXpress
Understanding your cholesterol numbers
You might not think about your cholesterol very often, if ever, but it's important to know your numbers. It's even helpful to get it checked at a young age, according to one heart expert. "People in their 20s may never consider getting their cholesterol checked, but they should because it...
Omega-3 supplements have little effect on cardiovascular health
This article about omega-3 supplements is a companion piece to my recent article about fatty fish and cardiovascular disease. There is little evidence that two servings of fatty fish, which are filled with omega-3, have any effect on the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
studyfinds.org
At least 2 cups of coffee per day helps maintain healthy blood pressure
BOLOGNA, Italy — If you’re a coffee lover, there’s good news for you and your heart. Italian researchers report that people who drink two or three cups of coffee per day have lower blood pressure than those who drink less. Coffee is an integral part to the...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief
I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
AOL Corp
If You're Struggling With Self-Forgiveness, It Might Be Time to Explore Shadow Work
When it comes to exploring ways to understand and improve your mental health, whether you're dealing with anxiety, managing your depression, or struggling with ADHD, there are a lot of different techniques out there, from meditation to stress-reducing mindfulness activities to self-care practices. It can be overwhelming to figure out where to start or what to try. Shadow work, a unique approach which involves digging deep into your past in order to gain clarity, confidence, and self-forgiveness in the present, is one of many options to consider.
Big Changes Are Coming to U.S. Health Care as Pandemic Emergencies Expire
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a...
Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life
Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
MedicalXpress
Alcohol brief intervention can improve health outcomes in hypertension
An alcohol brief intervention (BI) in primary care can improve health outcomes for adults with hypertension, according to a study published online Jan. 19 in BMJ Open. Felicia W. Chi, M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, and colleagues examined the correlations between alcohol BI in primary care and outcomes among 72,929 adults with hypertension and 19,642 adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who screened positive for unhealthy alcohol use. The study was conducted in a health care system that implemented alcohol screening, BI, and referral to treatment.
Norovirus cases among over-65s highest in more than a decade
Norovirus cases in England have risen “significantly”, with levels among over-65s the highest in more than 10 years, figures show.The majority of outbreaks are in care homes, but there have also been increases in schools and hospitals.Health experts urged people with symptoms to stay at home and not to return to work, or send sick children to school, until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.Cases of norovirus reported by laboratories are currently running 66% above the average for the past five seasons, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).But because only a small number of people seek medical help...
COVID test kits, treatments and vaccines won't be free to many consumers much longer
Insurers, employers, taxpayers and other consumers will all be affected as drugmakers move these products to the commercial market in May. How much you'll pay depends on your health insurance.
Comments / 0