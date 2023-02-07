ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Youth Arts For Change exhibit now on display in Clackamas County

By Ellen Spitaleri Pamplin Media Group
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASU54_0kebav9100

Pieces by some of the 190 students in the program reflect on 2022 experiences

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Barbara Lee Koch Kern

November 26, 1935 - February 2, 2023 - Barbara Lee Koch Kern, age 87, of Portland, Oregon passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Barbara was born in her family home in Newberg, Oregon to Samuel and Ruby Koch. Just…
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
432
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy