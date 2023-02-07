ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Youth Arts For Change exhibit now on display in Clackamas County

By Ellen Spitaleri Pamplin Media Group
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrSso_0kebajnX00

Pieces by some of the 190 students in the program reflect on 2022 experiences

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Clackamas Town Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Clackamas Town Center is a shopping mall established in 1981 in the Portland, Oregon, metropolitan area, located on unincorporated land in the Clackamas area of Clackamas County, in the U.S. state of Oregon. It is managed and co-owned by Brookfield Properties and is currently anchored by JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Macy's and a separate Macy's Home/Backstage store.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Stressed and overworked, Oregon nurses press for strict hospital staffing requirements

Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Portland Nursery’s Owners Are Sitting on Empty Houses

Addresses: 9007 and 9029 SE Clinton St. Owners: Jeibmann Greenhouses Inc. and Hanging Rock LLC. How long they’ve been empty: God knows. Why they’re empty: An oasis went feral. Portland Nursery is a Stumptown institution. It was founded in 1907 and has been the go-to spot for everything...
PORTLAND, OR
tastenewberg.com

The Melt Down at Restaurants throughout Yamhill County

For each sandwich or item you purchase, you will receive a stamp/initial on your map. Your goal is to collect as many stamps/initials as possible, earning super cool prizes along the way!. For a list of 41 participating restaurants and a printable The Melt Down Sandwich Guide CLICK HERE!. Sweatshirt...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
296
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy