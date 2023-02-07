Youth Arts For Change exhibit now on display in Clackamas County

Gina Ottinger said she considers herself an optimist but still has many nights where she cries after finishing the night shift. She works as an emergency department nurse at a Portland hospital, and cries after seeing patients die unexpectedly or witnesses someone in the throes of a mental health crisis. Other times she cries over frustration at what she sees as a “health care system on its knees.”

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO