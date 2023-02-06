Read full article on original website
Bowlus Unveils a New Entry-Level Travel Trailer in Tribute to Its First Model From 1934
Bowlus’s lineup may be expanding, but the luxury travel trailer maker hasn’t forgotten its roots. The California-based company unveiled a new entry-level model called the Heritage Edition on Tuesday. The trailer is based on the first one the company’s founder Hawley Bowlus built way back in 1934. But despite taking inspiration from the past, the caravan comes loaded with the kind of modern features today’s adventurers demand. As an entry-level model, the Heritage Edition is far from Bowlus’s most opulent offering, but it’s still very clearly a luxury trailer. The 27-foot-long vehicle has the same aircraft-inspired shape and riveted aluminum construction as...
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mercedes-Benz Maybach launches first plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach division on Thursday revealed its first plug-in hybrid in the form of the S 580 e. The electrified sedan based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts sales in China later this year, followed by Europe and a handful of other markets, though there’s been no mention of its availability in the U.S.
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar updated inside and out
Land Rover's stylish Range Rover Velar enters the 2024 model year with subtle updates that help further enhance what's already a well-rounded luxury crossover. While the focus of the changes is in the cabin, on the outside the designers have added a revised grille with extra detailing for the mesh pattern, a new signature for the daytime running lights similar to what's found on the larger Range Rover models, new internals for the taillights, and a new rear fascia design.
2024 Mazda CX-90 With Straight-Six Starts At $39,595, PHEV From $47,445
Mazda introduced the 2024 CX-90 last week and now they’re following up with pricing as well as fuel economy estimates. Kicking things off is the entry-level CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select, which begins at $39,595. The crossover features a handsome exterior with a honeycomb mesh grille, black accents, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The model also comes equipped with rain-sensing wipers and a power liftgate.
Mercedes-Benz Launches All-New eSprinter: The Most Versatile Electric Van with Unmatched Efficiency and Rang
Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Vans has announced its plans to electrify all model series and has launched the all-new eSprinter as part of these efforts. The vehicle will be produced in North America and Europe and will be available in 60 markets worldwide, as the company aims to “Lead in Electric Drive”.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts: Three Rows, Three Engines, Up To 362 HP
When the Toyota Highlander with its three-row seating isn't quite big enough but the Sequoia is just too much, there's now a third option to quench the thirst of SUV shoppers. The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is here, slotting between the aforemented machines to woo families with luxury, space, and power.
Meyer Distributing Partners With Truma
Meyer Distributing has formed a new collaboration with Truma, a provider of appliances and other products for the outdoor recreation community. Under the partnership, Meyer will be stocking the Truma AquaGo Comfort Instant Hot Water Heater, along with all sizes of the Truma Cooler Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Backed by more than...
First Brands Finishes Horizon Global Acquisition
First Brands Group has completed its buyout of Horizon Global at a price of $1.75 per share. First brands said all conditions of the offer were satisfied and as a result of the acquisition, Horizon Global became a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Brands and Horizon Global’s common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.
The Shyft Group Invests $16M in EV Production
The Shyft Group said it will invest in and expand the company’s facilities in Charlotte, Michigan, which will enable production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc EV Solutions brand, launched last year. Shyft said it will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities as well as new equipment related to the production of EVs.
Sudbury Hires Sales, Business Development Lead
Gregg Pardus has been hired by Sudbury to do sales and business development in the company’s RV, marine and automobile division. In his new role, Pardus will market the company’s line of RV, boat and automotive cleaning and maintenance products as well products from its subsidiary, Albin Group Marine. Brad Burton, sales manager, made the announcement.
Lending Company Octane Reports on 2022 Growth
Lending company Octane, which has long been focused on the powersports market but entered the RV and marine markets in 2022, reported that it surpassed $1.2 billion in annual originations in 2022, saw a 74% increase in originations year-over-year and grew originations per dealer partner by 37%. In all, the...
Boreas Campers Chooses Garmin O.N.E. System
Boreas Campers has teamed up with Garmin on the EOS-12, an off road, off grid, four-season camper trailer. The EOS-12 will come standard with the Garmin O.N.E. system, which connects and controls all onboard systems at the touch of a button including solar panel output, battery charge levels, furnace and hot water heater, water pump, air suspension settings, lights, speakers and air conditioning.
Registration Opens for 2023 Hall of Fame RV Supplier’s Show
Following an extremely successful 2022 Supplier’s Show – the first one of its size in two years, the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, has opened registration for the 2023 Supplier’s Show. “The hall could not be more excited to continue evolving this show,” said Daryl...
Storyteller Overland Taps New VP of Marketing
RV manufacturer Storyteller Overland recently promoted Thor Audiss to vice president of marketing. The company said Audiss has spent the past three years as director of marketing, leading its marketing team and supporting the sales team’s initiatives through seasons of new product launches, supply chain challenges and rapid company growth. He has more than six years of experience in the advertising industry, with a specific focus on community and people-minded design.
Relentless Dealer Services Introduces Dealer-Focused App
Relentless Dealer Services has released its new Dealer Participation Roadside Assistance program. For the first time ever, RV dealerships will be able to participate in the reinsurance of their Roadside Assistance plans. RDS said its RV Roadside Assistance has been a leader in the industry for years. “Helping RV dealers...
Blue Compass RV Acquires Coach-Net
Blue Compass RV has acquired Coach-Net, a company designed to provide peace of mind to its member-RVers. The company has a network of more than 40,000 roadside assistance providers in the U.S. and Canada. “We established a partnership with Coach-Net in 2019 to provide member benefits including technical and roadside...
First Drive: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover P400 Delivers the Royal SUV Treatment
The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover is a regal, ultra-luxury SUV that pushes boundaries, with new tech and a streamlined, elegant design. It is available with a choice of two powerful engines, including a 523-hp twin-turbo V8 Plus; a plug-in hybrid with up to a 51-mile electric range ($110,500) is also available. Joining in 2024, there will be a full electric version.
Armis Wheel Guards Now Include SumoSprings
Armis RV Guardian, a shield system designed to protect an RV from damage in the event of a wheel blowout, said that from now on, Trailer SumoSprings will be standard on all its all-steel RV protectors. Armis is a patent-pending, axle-mounted tire shrapnel containment shield designed to stop serious RV...
