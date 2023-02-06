Bowlus’s lineup may be expanding, but the luxury travel trailer maker hasn’t forgotten its roots. The California-based company unveiled a new entry-level model called the Heritage Edition on Tuesday. The trailer is based on the first one the company’s founder Hawley Bowlus built way back in 1934. But despite taking inspiration from the past, the caravan comes loaded with the kind of modern features today’s adventurers demand. As an entry-level model, the Heritage Edition is far from Bowlus’s most opulent offering, but it’s still very clearly a luxury trailer. The 27-foot-long vehicle has the same aircraft-inspired shape and riveted aluminum construction as...

10 DAYS AGO