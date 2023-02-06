Following a successful pilot program in 2022, the Office of the Provost will offer scholarships to up to 10 faculty members to attend a nationally recognized, summer-long professional development event. The summer Faculty Success Program (FSP), offered by the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, is an intense, 12-week program starting in May. It is intended for tenure-track and tenured faculty members who want to improve research productivity through accountability, coaching, and peer support and to propel their work-life balance and personal growth to a completely new level. More information on the application process, FSP registration, and requirements for recipients of funding support can be found on the Office of the Provost website.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO