Black History Month speaker: Rethinking Race and Social Construction, February 27
Dr. Ken Warren, the Fairfax M. Cone Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of English at the University of Chicago, will deliver the lecture “Rethinking Race and Social Construction: A View from the Humanities” at 6 p.m. Monday, February 27, in Schroeder Hall, room 244, as part of events for Black History Month at Illinois State University.
WGSS, Queer Talks speaker series, Spring 2023
The Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program (WGSS) has announced the Spring 2023 Speaker Series. The series will collaborate with Queer Talks, a series featuring LGBTQIA2S+ and queer studies research from emerging scholars in the field. Each talk will be held in the Multicultural Center, Room 150. Light snacks will be provided.
March in the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts
Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts is pleased to announce a selection of events to be presented during March 2023. Please note that the dates and times of events are subject to change, and this list may not include all events offered. All events at the...
The Founding Celebration, February 16, 2023
Illinois State University will honor its founding on February 16 with a bell ringing ceremony. The event will be followed by an appreciation luncheon for faculty and staff members only that includes an awards ceremony. Events. Bell Ringing – 10 a.m. Prairie Room, Bone Student Center. Faculty/Staff Appreciation Luncheon...
ISU launches fifth annual Birds Give Back: Five years of impact
The fifth annual Birds Give Back, Illinois State University’s day of giving, will be Thursday, February 23, during Redbird Philanthropy Week scheduled February 20-24. Birds Give Back was launched in 2019 and has become a popular annual tradition for Redbirds. Nearly $1 million was raised in 2022 on Birds Give Back, and over $3.8 million over the past four giving days has been contributed to challenges, pledges, and donations from a cumulative 10,000 gifts.
Apply now for 2023 summer Faculty Success Program scholarships
Following a successful pilot program in 2022, the Office of the Provost will offer scholarships to up to 10 faculty members to attend a nationally recognized, summer-long professional development event. The summer Faculty Success Program (FSP), offered by the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, is an intense, 12-week program starting in May. It is intended for tenure-track and tenured faculty members who want to improve research productivity through accountability, coaching, and peer support and to propel their work-life balance and personal growth to a completely new level. More information on the application process, FSP registration, and requirements for recipients of funding support can be found on the Office of the Provost website.
Alumni discount for Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts performances of Hansel and Gretel and Agathe Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express
Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts invites all Illinois State University alumni to see a performance of Hansel and Gretel and Agathe Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express during the months of March and April. Hansel and Gretel. Composed by Engelbert Humperdinck with lyrical translation by Cori Ellison, Hansel...
Civic Leadership
One wanted to empower young girls, and that included pushing herself to become comfortable with camping in the wilderness. Another understood what immigrants felt like so she became an advocate for them. A young mother was so struck by her young daughter’s experience with otherness in her predominately white community that she had to do something. A teacher had to figure out how to keep her alternative school students engaged, or they would be headed to jail.
Illinois Shakespeare Festival 2023 season tickets on sale beginning February 14
Season tickets for the Illinois Shakespeare Festival (ISF) 2023 season will be available for purchase beginning, Tuesday February 14. Individual tickets will be available beginning March 21. An exciting 46th season has been planned featuring two Shakespeare plays—one comedy and one tragedy—as well as a contemporary play about the publication...
Research and Honors, February 14, 2023
Aslihan Spaulding, ECO, has been selected for the national LEAD21 program, aimed at developing leaders at institutions with research, academics, and extension in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics, and extension dedicated to agriculture. Jan Susina, ENG, is serving as the editor of the Knight Letter:...
International Seminar Series event to focus on ‘sportswashing,’ February 15
The second event in the Spring 2023 International Seminar Series, The FIFA World Cups of Soccer-Joy and Context, is now open for registration. It will be presented simultaneously in person in the Old Main Room of the Bone Student Center and online through Zoom. The event will be held Wednesday, February 15, from noon-1 p.m. All events in this series are free and open to the public. RSVP is required for in-person attendance.
Inspiring an impactful cycle
Lizzy Carroll ’17 hated high school. Her attendance was dismal, and she felt completely unmotivated to try. But then, two educators personally connected with Carroll during her junior year at Carl Sandburg High School in southwest suburban Chicago, and everything changed. “They took a genuine interest in what I...
Q&A with Redbird alum Tyler Clark
One of the key ways citizens can participate in civic engagement is through the shaping of government policy. Tyler Clark ’09 has been trying to impact communities and people’s lives through public service and affairs since he was a student at Illinois State University. During his undergraduate years,...
