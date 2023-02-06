ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’

Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared.  The star student started his high...
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]

Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair

A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher

The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star

Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

