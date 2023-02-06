Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns
In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]
Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair
A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
Virginia School Board Removes Black Superintendent After 6-Year-Old Shoots Teacher
The Newport News School Board in Virginia has dismissed its superintendent following the shooting of a school teacher by a six-year-old student. On Wednesday, a five-to-one vote prompted the decision to remove Black Superintendent Dr. George Parker III from his role, effective February 1, The Hill reported. The move for dismissal was prompted by the community of teachers and parents who called for Parker’s resignation or firing.
My daughter, 12, was barred from the school playground & canteen over her hairstyle, mum claims
A GIRL of 12 was barred from the school playground and canteen over her hairstyle, her mum claims. Jade Samuels took to Twitter after her daughter was allegedly banned from the school's playground and canteen areas for having her hair in braids. She wrote on Twitter: "My child is banned...
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Black instructor at Black college deemed ‘anti-Black’ for asking that students not wear ‘durag', 'hoodies'
One Black college instructor at a historically Black college was accused of being "anti-Black" for his dress code policies that forbade "hoodies," "durags" and "twerk shorts."
29-Year-Old Woman Busted for Posing As High School Student
Every now and then, we all kind of think about what it would be like to go back to High School knowing what we know now. Well, a 29-year-old woman took it a huge step further and indeed went back, posing as a High School student. 29-Year-Old Woman Poses As...
Girl, 15, Jailed for Up to 9 Years for Killing Honor Roll Student Who Was Cheerleading Star
Judge Susan Cacace described the motive as "a long-standing rivalry between two cheerleading squads," according to CBS News A 15-year-old girl will be spending three to nine years in New York state prison for killing a high school honor roll student who was a cheerleading star, authorities said. The defendant, who is not being named because she is a minor, pleaded guilty last December to first-degree manslaughter for the 2022 stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green, according to a press release from the Westchester County District Attorney's Office. RELATED:...
Why a local school is fielding comments about an 8-year-old boy’s outfit: I-Team
“He is not trying to use other bathrooms, he wants to live his life the way he is now, which is a rambunctious boy, who sometimes, likes to twirl around and have something spinning while he twirls.”
