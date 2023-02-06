Yes further divide the nation !! The Supreme Court only upholds the constitution doesn’t write new law stop dividing the nation !! Start amending the constitution
And what if that strategy backfires how does he blame Trump and the scary ultra extremists maga republicans or does do the smart thing and leave the Supreme Court alone. And while we’re talking about it why are we talking about abortion still in this day and age. It was apparently needed before birth control but we have plenty of very affective birth control and the only people that told me they didn’t trust birth control methods are people that are completely vaccinated for Covid and I thought that was ironic. Y’all know abortion is just a ruse for the democrats to try and keep control of the female voters because if they can’t practice safe sex and use a condom that helps prevent unwanted pregnancy and STDs then they may need someone to tell them what to do with their bodies instead of sacrificing a soon to be baby to the snippers
