Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we have Samantha Lai, a medical student as our guest. She will discuss the disparity in venture capital investment for startups led by women, and how this gap can be narrowed by encouraging female physicians to become entrepreneurs. Despite the traditional and risk-averse nature of the health care industry, it is a field where there is a relatively level playing field for women and a wealth of opportunities for innovation. Samantha explains how it affects women in male-dominated fields and how organizations like the American Medical Women’s Association are working to provide a nurturing environment for female physician-entrepreneurs through events such as innovation challenges and pitch competitions. Tune in to learn more about how we can bridge the gap in gender representation in entrepreneurship and health care.

1 DAY AGO