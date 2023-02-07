Read full article on original website
How occupational therapy can help the anxiety epidemic [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we have Taylor Gurley, a professor of occupational therapy as our guest. She will be discussing the new recommendation by the United States Preventive Services Task Force for primary care physicians to screen their patients for mental health concerns, specifically anxiety. The recommendation comes after a peak in the prevalence of mental illnesses in 2020, with 1 in 3 young adults experiencing a mental illness leading to a 31 percent increase in mental health-related emergency room visits. Taylor will be talking about how occupational therapy can be a pathway to meaningful care for patients, and how it can be used as an early intervention method. Tune in to learn more about how occupational therapy can help patients with anxiety and how it can be integrated into primary care.
How female physicians are changing the game for women entrepreneurs [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we have Samantha Lai, a medical student as our guest. She will discuss the disparity in venture capital investment for startups led by women, and how this gap can be narrowed by encouraging female physicians to become entrepreneurs. Despite the traditional and risk-averse nature of the health care industry, it is a field where there is a relatively level playing field for women and a wealth of opportunities for innovation. Samantha explains how it affects women in male-dominated fields and how organizations like the American Medical Women’s Association are working to provide a nurturing environment for female physician-entrepreneurs through events such as innovation challenges and pitch competitions. Tune in to learn more about how we can bridge the gap in gender representation in entrepreneurship and health care.
Health care’s future with ChatGPT: Exploring the potential of AI in medicine [BONUS PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, we are joined by Harvey Castro, a physician, health care consultant, and serial entrepreneur, to discuss the exciting potential of the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) in the field of medicine and health care. ChatGPT is a type of artificial intelligence that can generate human-like text and has already gained 1 million users in under a week of being released.
