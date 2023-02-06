Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
Related
KATU.com
Seattle Public Schools enrollment drop worries parents and students
SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is continuing to see a decrease in student enrollment, and it anticipates that trend will continue. SPS held a budget meeting to discuss funding for the 2023-24 school year. According to information from the board's special meeting on Jan. 25, enrollment has decreased since 2014 while staff has increased during the 2021-22 school year there was a 4.2% decline.
KATU.com
Proposed ordinance by Lynnwood police chief bans drug use in public
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is aiming to tackle the hot-button issue of public drug use. An ordinance is being proposed banning the use of dangerous drugs in places like the city’s parks, playgrounds, and open plazas. The ordinance also outlaws throwing drug paraphernalia on the...
KATU.com
Meth lab suspected cause of encampment fire in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation into an encampment fire along the side of I-5 in Seattle found thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and guns. Investigators believe the fire may have been started by a methamphetamine lab. The fire broke out near the intersection of 7th Ave South and South...
KATU.com
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Snohomish County rollover crash
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The driver of a dump truck was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County Thursday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said the crash near 84th Street Southeast and 163rd Avenue Northeast in Granite Falls involved a dump truck and an SUV. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the crash just before 11 a.m.
KATU.com
Several bottles of alcohol pulled from wreckage of deadly forklift crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — A small memorial has popped up near the spot where a forklift operator caused a deadly chain reaction crash in Seattle. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police said the...
KATU.com
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs in Washington
REDMOND, Wash — Hundreds of Microsoft employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah have been given their 60-day notice. On Thursday, Microsoft notified the Washington State Employment Security Department that is it laying off another 617 employees in Redmond, Bellevue, and Issaquah. The layoffs will happen on April 10. Last...
KATU.com
Steering wheel locks to be offered to Kia, Hyundai drivers amid social media-fueled thefts
Western Washington residents who own Kia or Hyundai vehicles can soon pick up a free steering wheel lock from various law enforcement departments. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department and the police departments of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Federal Way, Auburn and Olympia will all have steering wheel locks available "in the coming weeks," the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force (PSATTF) said. This comes in response to the increased theft rate of Kias and Hyundais due to a social media trend.
KATU.com
Man accused of operating forklift while drunk faces vehicular homicide charge
SEATTLE — The man accused of operating a forklift while drunk is facing a vehicular homicide charge following a deadly crash on Tuesday in north Seattle. The man, identified as 54-year-old Taunu Motu, waived his first appearance in a King County courtroom Thursday but a judge still found probable cause for vehicular homicide and DUI charges. Motu's bail was set at $300,000.
KATU.com
Bon Iver, Leon Bridges and more headlining Day In Day Out festival
Seattle's two-day indie festival is back for its third year with a stacked lineup. Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, WILLOW, Dominic Fike and Explosions in the Sky are headlining Day In Day Out this year, taking place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, at Seattle Center's Fisher Green Pavilion. Two-day passes start...
Comments / 0