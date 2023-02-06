Selena Gomez’s BFF Raquelle Stevens Responds To ‘My Mind & Me’ Backlash For The 1st Time

Selena Gomez‘s best friend Raquelle Stevens, 30, is addressing the backlash she received for getting in a tense discussion with the 30-year-old singer in, My Mind & Me, the 2022 AppleTV+ documentary about Selena’s life. The author sat down for an interview on the Chicks in the Office podcast, and admitted she knew she’d be judged for appearing in such a popular and public film. “Anytime you do anything public in life, you’re subject to opinions of other people,” she said.

“You just don’t even go there if you’re not willing to be able to take the heat, but, you know, the biggest thing for me was that the documentary was a beautiful, beautiful piece of work that Selena so vulnerably shared with the world,” she continued. “It was her life story, and part of what was included in that documentary was our friendship, which is special and it’s honest, and it’s real.”

Selena and Raquelle have been friends for years. (BACKGRID)

The backlash Raquelle received resulted in a scene that showed her asking Selena, who she’s been friends with for years, why she didn’t want to go to a friend’s birthday party after they got home from a trip. Their discussion escalated when she told the “Wolves” crooner that she didn’t seem “happy.” Selena then left the room after denying she was “complaining” about work.

“I think what it’s a good reminder of is that when people are scrolling through Instagram or they’re scrolling through TikTok, or you’re watching a documentary, you’re getting a small glimpse into someone’s life, you’re not seeing the full picture,” Raquelle also said in her podcast interview. “And the truth is we’ve had a friendship for the last decade because it’s real, it’s honest and I’m so grateful for that. And I’m grateful that it was included in the documentary because I think that it is important to see, and I think it’s amazing that Selena welcomes honesty in her friendships and I welcome that in my life too.”

Selena and Raquelle during a previous outing. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

“That’s the other thing too. And I think this is important for people as well when we talk about, you know, doing the 100 day journey [through the book] and strengthening your inner life,” she added. “When your inner life is strong and you are living a life with integrity, you sleep peacefully every single night. And it doesn’t matter what you face, what you go through — there’s a peace that comes with living a life of integrity, and so I really am secure in who I am. I know the kind of friend that I am. Anyone really could say anything, but I have a peace that is unshakable.”