Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War SiteAndrei TapalagaGettysburg, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
tourcounsel.com
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
Documentarian Ken Burns’ first-ever film retrospective kicks off in Gettysburg
Ken Burns, the Public Broadcasting System (PBS) filmmaker who has done so much to explore “Who We Are,” is in town all weekend for his first-ever retrospective film festival. “Who Are We: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken Burns” is jointly sponsored by Gettysburg College and the Gettysburg Majestic Theater.
Explosive Discovery: Civil War Shell Found Unexploded In Gettysburg
An unexploded artillery shell was found at Gettysburg National Military Park on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, according to park officials. The Civil War-era shell was found in the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area, according to an announcement by the park. "We are following National Park Service protocols when unexploded...
Live artillery Shell from the Battle of Gettysburg found on the GNMP battlefield
An unexploded ordnance shell dating from the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg was discovered today at the Gettysburg National Military Park. The shell was found within the area of rehabilitation currently occurring around Little Round Top. The U.S. Army 55th Ordnance Disposal Company Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Fort Belvoir, VA...
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
Obituary: Milton ‘Babe’ Moyer
Milton D. âBabeâ Moyer, 95, Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born Jersey Shore PA March 19 1927; parents Gordon and Eva Moyer. Graduated from Gettysburg High School class of 1946 and from Lycoming College in 1951.
East Broad Top Railroad sets return date for historic steam engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are three words many visitors to the railroad have been waiting to hear, steam is back. After a multi-year project, they’ll hear those words, as a beloved steam engine is riding the rails again at the East Broad Top Railroad. “They never thought they would see a wheel turn […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers fall to Canon-McMillan in PIAA tourney
HERSHEY — The Chambersburg wrestling team put up a great fight Thursday night in the PIAA Team Championships, despite missing two key members of their lineup. The Trojans faced District 7 champion Canon-McMillan in the round of 16 at Giant Center and suffered a 41-24 defeat. Chambersburg (19-4) will...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
Part of Gettysburg Battlefield closed to public after unexploded shell is found on Little Round Top
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A portion of the battlefield at Gettysburg National Military Park has been closed after the discovery of an unexploded shell at Little Round Top. The shell was discovered Wednesday afternoon, the National Park Service said on the Gettysburg National Military Park's Facebook page. The area was...
OnlyInYourState
This 19th Century Mansion Is The Most Stunning Vrbo In Maryland
The following mansion just may be the most stunning Vrbo in Maryland. Although this building dates all the way back to 1828, it’s been restored, renovated, and decked out with gorgeous details throughout. Prepare for intricate beauty as you roam the various rooms, from the luxury kitchen, to the simplistic, yet sophisticated library. You’re sure to fall in love with, and maybe even want to reserve a stay at, this unique vacation rental in Maryland.
abc27.com
Hershey’s Chocolate World teases new attraction
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — In celebration of being open for 50 years, Hershey’s Chocolate World is teasing a new attraction that will be replacing the 4D Chocolate Show that closed in 2022. Chocolate World calls the new attraction “a fantastical journey to epic candy worlds.” A series of...
Obituary: Yuthud Russell Oberdick
YUTHUD RUSSELL OBERDICK, 79, Gettysburg PAâ¦.. a beloved high school teacher in U.S. and World History at Chantilly High School in Fairfax County, VA for 30 years, died on February 3, 2023 in Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Maryland after complications from gall bladder surgery. Yuthud Oberdick...
echo-pilot.com
Chloe's Last Wish Foundation created to help with pet medical care
There will be poop bags, bowl at the hole and “dog bite” putts when golfers and their four-legged friends hit Greencastle Golf Club on Sunday, May 21. The Pet and Play Golf Tournament and Adoption Day is the first fundraiser for a new foundation to help pet owners with medical bills.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
