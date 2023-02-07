Read full article on original website
MLB
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic
When the World Baseball Classic begins on March 8, we know you're going to scream for your country. But what about your favorite big league club? Want to know where your team's guys, Major and Minor Leaguers alike, are playing? You're in luck. Below you'll find every player currently signed...
MLB
3 big storylines for Cards entering Spring Training
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Usually, being forced to replace a franchise icon and a future Hall of Famer would qualify as a top storyline going into the season.
MLB
3 big questions facing Braves this spring
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Braves ready to begin their Spring Training workouts next week, here is a look at three of the questions they will face while vying for a sixth straight National League East title.
MLB
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
MLB
3 questions the Cubs must answer this spring
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The big question facing the Cubs this season is whether their flurry of offseason moves will help the club turn the corner on a two-year rebuild and vault the North Siders back into contention. That answer will reveal itself over the course of the 2023 season. In the meantime, here are three questions the Cubs will be looking to answer this spring.
MLB
2 MVPs, a ROY, the AL batting champ ... Venezuela has it all
Venezuela has often featured some of the game’s best players in the World Baseball Classic, but the country has never reached the championship game in the first four editions of the event. The team is hoping that will change in 2023, as Venezuela’s roster is loaded with big-time MLB...
MLB
Top 100 Players Right Now: 81 to 100
Opening Day is in sight, and with it, the return of a plethora of superstar players who will thrill us with prodigious home runs, overpowering pitching performances and breathtaking defensive plays throughout the MLB season. So the question that inevitably arises at this time of year is: Who are the...
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
Projecting Giants' Opening Day roster
SAN FRANCISCO -- With several spots on the Opening Day roster up for grabs, the Giants are expecting to see plenty of healthy competition at big league camp this spring. Here’s a first guess at which 26 players could suit up for the Giants when they kick off their 2023 campaign at Yankee Stadium on March 30:
MLB
Here are 3 Tigers storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Scott Harris officially took over day-to-day control of the Tigers’ baseball operations the day after the 2022 season ended. His fingerprints on Detroit’s roster have been left entirely during the offseason, from two major trades to a bevy of waiver claims. When Spring Training opens next week, he’ll have a chance to evaluate the roster and the system close up, in some cases for the first time since he was hired in September.
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
21 All-Stars, 4 MVPs headline star-studded Team USA roster
The most star-studded United States roster in the history of the World Baseball Classic is now official. Team USA’s 30-man roster, which will be managed by Mark DeRosa and captained by Mike Trout, features 21 All-Stars, including four MVPs in Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw. The final rosters for the entire 20-team field were announced on Thursday evening on MLB Network.
MLB
Pederson, Kremer headline Team Israel's Classic roster
Team Israel qualified for the World Baseball Classic for the first time in 2016 and headed to South Korea with little fanfare or expectations. A team considered underdogs by many then became the Cinderella Story of the early rounds of the 2017 Classic, sweeping through the first round by beating the host Koreans, as well as Chinese Taipei and the Netherlands. Israel beat Cuba in the opening game of the second round in Tokyo before running out of fairy dust and losing two straight to end its run.
MLB
Here are the top prospects at the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic puts the game’s best on display, but fans with a keen eye will be able to pick out a strong group of future stars on the field. In the most recent edition of the tournament, in 2017, Team Canada featured a pair of exciting up-and-comers in the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill -- then the 36th-best prospect in baseball -- and No. 4 Padres prospect Josh Naylor. Six years later, O’Neill, now a two-time Gold Glove winner, and Naylor’s younger brother and current Guardians teammate, Bo Naylor, highlight Canada's lineup.
MLB
Here's a prediction for D-backs' Opening Day roster
Roster projections are always difficult, but they are especially difficult to do before camp even opens. Things can change dramatically over the course of six weeks, so take this for what it is -- an early look at how the roster might shake out. One thing to keep in mind...
MLB
Star power, former Classic MVP lead Puerto Rico's roster
Puerto Rico is looking to take another step forward in this year’s World Baseball Classic, and after finishing as the runner-up in both 2013 and 2017, a championship is the only thing left. • Complete rosters | Rules and regulations | FAQ. Yadier Molina, who competed for Puerto Rico...
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through '28
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish just might end up finishing his brilliant career as a San Diego Padre. The veteran right-hander signed a six-year extension, the club announced on Thursday, committing to a deal that runs through the 2028 season, when Darvish will turn 42. The contract is worth $108 million, sources told MLB.com.
MLB
Pitching will be key storyline to eye at Mariners camp
SEATTLE -- The equipment trucks left T-Mobile Park on Monday. The forecast in Arizona calls for mid-60s temperatures and sunshine. The echoes of baseballs smacking into gloves will reverberate on the back fields of the Peoria Sports Complex before this time next week. Spring Training, at long last, is practically...
