The Winners Off the Field! See Super Bowl LVII’s Cutest Couples: Photos

Winners off and on the field! While Super Bowl LVII is bringing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — head to head — on Sunday, February 12, to compete for football’s biggest trophy — fans can definitely count on their significant others to be there by their side during the big game!

With Patrick Mahomes 's ongoing success with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s nearly impossible not to know who his high school sweetheart and wife Brittany Mahomes is. Making one of the NFL’s cutest couples, the Texas natives met as teens at Whitehouse High School and initially hit it off as friends.

“He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” the now-mom of two recalled via Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

After Patrick gave her a Valentine’s Day card and rose, the former collegiate soccer player thought it was the “cutest thing in the world” and the pair started dating shortly after.

After winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, the professional football player popped the question with an engagement ring reportedly costing between “$350,000 to $800,000,” Kathryn Money , Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

While Brittany has been by Patrick’s side during his last two Super Bowl appearances, this time around, the couple will be joined by the latest addition to their family, a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the latest football players to go public with a new relationship.

The Houston, Texas, native — who is formerly private about his relationship — was joined by his girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows following his NFC championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on January 29, 2023.

While it’s not clear when the pair began their romantic relationship, they most likely crossed paths at the University of Alabama.

The football star played for the Alabama football team for three seasons before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final year. Meanwhile, she earned her MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business, according to her LinkedIn.

Keep scrolling to see Super Bowl LVII’s cutest couples.