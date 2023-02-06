ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Winners Off the Field! See Super Bowl LVII’s Cutest Couples: Photos

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Winners off and on the field! While Super Bowl LVII is bringing the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — head to head — on Sunday, February 12, to compete for football’s biggest trophy — fans can definitely count on their significant others to be there by their side during the big game!

With Patrick Mahomes 's ongoing success with the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s nearly impossible not to know who his high school sweetheart and wife Brittany Mahomes is. Making one of the NFL’s cutest couples, the Texas natives met as teens at Whitehouse High School and initially hit it off as friends.

All-Star Family! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Photos With Their Kids

“He just became one of my best friends, like all of his other friends were,” the now-mom of two recalled via Instagram. “I never liked him, we were just best friends.”

After Patrick gave her a Valentine’s Day card and rose, the former collegiate soccer player thought it was the “cutest thing in the world” and the pair started dating shortly after.

After winning Super Bowl LIV in February 2020, the professional football player popped the question with an engagement ring reportedly costing between “$350,000 to $800,000,” Kathryn Money , Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, told Life & Style at the time.

While Brittany has been by Patrick’s side during his last two Super Bowl appearances, this time around, the couple will be joined by the latest addition to their family, a son named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the latest football players to go public with a new relationship.

Who Is Kylie Kelce? Meet Eagles Star Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife

The Houston, Texas, native — who is formerly private about his relationship — was joined by his girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows following his NFC championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on January 29, 2023.

While it’s not clear when the pair began their romantic relationship, they most likely crossed paths at the University of Alabama.

The football star played for the Alabama football team for three seasons before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his final year. Meanwhile, she earned her MBA at Alabama’s Manderson School of Business, according to her LinkedIn.

Keep scrolling to see Super Bowl LVII’s cutest couples.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out

Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
The Comeback

NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks may soon be under new ownership. Shams Charania of The Athletic delivered a bombshell report on Friday afternoon. Charania reported that the current Milwaukee co-owner, Marc Lasry, is reportedly in “serious talks” to sell his stake of the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Read more... The post NBA world blasts shocking Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy