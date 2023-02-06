Kip Crofts finds his next rebuilding project in Caldwell

At this point in his career, Kip Crofts wants to go where he can help out. These days, he seems to be drawn to the rebuilding projects.

After helping to get Payette going in the right direction in the 3A Snake River Valley Conference, Crofts will turn his attention to a struggling 4A Southern Idaho Conference program in Caldwell.

“I’m an old fart, I get that, but I think I have a realistic point of view on what needs to be done,” said Crofts, who was named the Cougars’ head man last week. “I’m at Payette now and when I got here, it was struggling as well. It took a year or two to get my bearings, get things figure out. But we eventually got things figured out here and we were able to turn it around here the best we could.”

Crofts, now in his fourth decade of coaching, will be looking to do the same thing at Caldwell, which will enter the 2023 season on a 34-game losing streak. The Cougars’ last win came in the 2018 season finale against Mountain Home.

When Crofts came to Payette in 2016, the Pirates had undergone an 0-8 season the year before and didn’t win a conference game the first three years he was there. In 2018 participation numbers were so low Payette was forced to forfeit the final four games of the season, a moment Crofts calls the “low point” of his life.

In the four years since, Payette has shown steady improvement, finishing 4-5 in each of the past two seasons.

In Payette, he found a passion for building up programs like where the Pirates had been when he got there and like Caldwell where it is now.

“They deserve to be confident, they deserve to have wins and I want to be the one to help them with that,” said Crofts. “I want to be the one that puts them in the right direction. Those are the challenges I enjoy. It’s tough not being in the state championship game or the conference championship games, but in reality, I love working with kids that have not had a lot of success.”

Crofts has certainly had that championship success in the past, leading Meridian to a 5A State Championship in 2007. He’s also had stops at Bishop Kelly and Eagle during his career.

It’s been quite some time since Caldwell has success anywhere even remotely close to that level. This past season, the Cougars dropped out of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference and played an independent football schedule. But from what he’s seen so far from his new team, Crofts said there is a desire to be competitive and hopefully win a few football games in the process.

“I’ve looked in some eyeballs and I think they’re pretty hungry,” said Crofts. “I’m really excited for them. I know there was a huge graduating class, so that’s really going to be tough. But we have a decent core of juniors coming back as seniors and I’m hoping to get a few more of the younger kids out.

“Our plan is to get everybody at that school that should be playing football playing football. If we can accomplish that the first couple of years, we’re going to be in great shape.”