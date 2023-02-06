Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Siva, Kuric to lead Louisville alumni team in TBT play this summer in Freedom Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million tournament held annually in the summer, announced that a team of alumni players from Louisville will host a regional and quarterfinal round of the event in Freedom Hall this July. “The Ville,” a team put together by the...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are selling their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday. Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week. The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
Louisville Decimated by Pitt; Cardinals Set Program Single-Season Loss Record
The Cardinals' 34-point loss gives them 21 for the 2022-23 season, breaking a 25-year-old record.
wdrb.com
Chris Barclay excited to be back coaching in the ACC and in his hometown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm's return home to coach the U of L football team has brought back other Louisville natives besides him and his brothers Greg and Brian. Running Backs coach Chris Barclay is also thrilled to be back home. "When I started coaching, this was one of...
leoweekly.com
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
wdrb.com
North Oldham 2,000-point scorer, seniors preparing for postseason run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Led by a record-breaking senior, North Oldham boys basketball hasn't shied away from its goal this season. After reaching the state tournament last season, the Mustangs want more this year. "We're not looking to just make a state championship run, we're looking to win it all...
wdrb.com
Name announced for new Norton Healthcare, Goodwill opportunity campus in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end. A year ago, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to...
wdrb.com
Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with set 3-course meals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants. The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Drive down one of Louisville's last remaining cobblestone streets
The Peterson Avenue Hill has been traveled for 121 years in Louisville, KY.
John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?
For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
Comments / 0