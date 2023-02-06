ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

North Oldham 2,000-point scorer, seniors preparing for postseason run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Led by a record-breaking senior, North Oldham boys basketball hasn't shied away from its goal this season. After reaching the state tournament last season, the Mustangs want more this year. "We're not looking to just make a state championship run, we're looking to win it all...
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with set 3-course meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants. The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

John Mellencamp to perform two shows in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sing-songwriter and southern Indiana-native John Mellencamp will perform two shows in Louisville for his new North American tour. Mellencamp will play two shows at The Kentucky Center in Louisville on April 17 and 18, according to the Kentucky Performing Arts website. Ticket package prices range from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY

