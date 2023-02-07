ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT running back outlook for 2023: Mean Green loaded in backfield again

Key returners: Ikaika Ragsdale (Junior, 6-0, 216), Qualon Farrar (Sophomore, 5-6, 190), BK Jackson (Sophomore, 5-11, 220), Isaiah Johnson (Junior, 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (Junior, 6-0, 222), Ayo Adeyi (Junior, 5-7, 197) Key losses: Preston Landis (transferred to Texas A&M) Newcomers: None. Biggest unanswered question: How will UNT divide...
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

$1.9M grant will help UNT train community health workers in substance abuse recovery

A group of University of North Texas faculty members has wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery. Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service’s Department of Social Work has earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program to train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders.
DENTON, TX

