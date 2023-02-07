A group of University of North Texas faculty members has wanted to address disparities among North Texans seeking help for substance abuse recovery. Now that the UNT College of Health and Public Service’s Department of Social Work has earned a three-year grant for $1.9 million from the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, it will launch a program to train community health workers to serve Dallas-Fort Worth residents in recovery for substance use disorders.

DENTON, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO