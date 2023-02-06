Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Related
Legendary Republican Dies
Harry Whittington, a well-known Republican attorney from Texas and a central figure in the nationwide incident involving Vice President Dick Cheney, has passed away at 95. According to a family friend, Karl Rove, Whittington died after a short illness while with his family in Austin, Texas.
Longtime Top Republican Dies
Harry Whittington, a longtime Republican and attorney from Texas who was involved in the national incident with Dick Cheney that made headlines after the vice president accidentally shot someone while hunting, has reportedly died at the age of 95.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
dallasexpress.com
More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign
More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
Mitt Romney appears to tell Republican fabulist George Santos 'you ought to be embarrassed'
Video footage showed Sen. Mitt Romney turn to serial liar Rep. George Santos on Tuesday evening, saying what looked to be: 'You ought to be embarrassed.'
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Cruz control: Texas Republican keeps his distance from 2024 White House hunt
His state's law would let him seek Senate reelection and the presidency at the same time. But for now, the 2016 primary's first arrival is playing it cool.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Kevin McCarthy shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene during State of the Union
It wasn't Greene's first outburst of the evening.
“An embarrassment”: Mitt Romney’s “heated confrontation” with George Santos revealed
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., attends President Joe Bidens State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, approached Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing multiple investigations for fabricating his...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
A South Dakota Senate aide’s allegation roils GOP politics
The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota’s Republican Party. The Senate, where lawmakers pride themselves on a genteel code of conduct as they work from wooden desks that have been there for generations, has seemed largely insulated from the forces roiling the wider GOP. But even here, controversy was inevitable as an insurgent brand of Republicans look to challenge the establishment...
Mitt Romney Calls George Santos a 'Sick Puppy' as He Doubles Down on Attack
Santos retweeted a reporter who said he called Romney a "much bigger a******."
Senator Ted Cruz introduces congressional term limit bill
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced a bill to limit senators to two terms in office. He also announced he's running for a third term.
SFGate
David Harris, Leader of the Vietnam Draft Resistance Movement, Dies at 76
David Harris, an activist and journalist who in the late 1960s became a national figure for encouraging young men to resist being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War — and who went to jail after refusing the draft himself — died Monday at his home in Mill Valley, California. He was 76.
SFGate
GOP on GOP: Romney scolds Santos, 'You don't belong here'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos positioned himself in a prime location for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address — an uncomfortably prominent place for the embattled new lawmaker who faces multiple investigations and has acknowledged embellishing and even lying about his life story. Santos'...
Comments / 0