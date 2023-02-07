ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Trees at Celery Fields get some birthday TLC

Violet Link, Elle Zukas, Eloise and Zachary Friedman, Colton Zukas celebrate The Birthday of The Trees at Celery Fields. Blake Levine, Abner Beck, Jack Levine, Cody Alpert and Drew Levine. Temple Emanu-El Religious School students celebrated “The Birthday of The Trees” at Celery Fields on Feb. 5. Andrew...
Sarasota Fast Break: 02.09.23

… Sarasota's Leonardo Dal Boni, who received the U.S. Tennis Association's Florida Player of the Year Award in December, committed to Furman University on Feb. 6. Dal Boni is the No. 50 player in the national Class of 2023 per the Tennis Recruiting Network. … … Don't forget about the...
Town celebrates Harmer's tenure

Town staff submitted notes of congratulations and well wishes for Tom Harmer's retirement as town manager. Brad Johnson, Howard Tipton, Ed Lavallee, Mark Cunningham, Johnathan Lewis, Tom Harmer, Steve Botelho and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman gathered at Harmer's retirement party. Tom Harmer stands with Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman at his...
Public's feedback sought on hiring of next Manatee district superintendent

Those might be a few of the top priorities being sought in the next leader of the School District of Manatee County. Throughout February, the School Board of Manatee County will have an online survey available as well as in-person forums with the community and district employees to hear what they want to see in the next superintendent.
Bradenton regatta features racing, bands and lots of kids' entertainment

Lakewood Ranch's Cassidy David has more power than a speeding powerboat. Just take your little kids to the eighth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta Feb. 11. While older kids and adults might be fascinated with powerboats racing more than 100 mph over the Manatee River, or a collection of live bands, smaller children might run out of steam in a fast 30 minutes.
City approves budget for Bobby Jones buildings

As progress continues toward a late summer or early fall opening of the restored Bobby Jones Golf Course, buildings are being planned by contractor Jon F. Swift of Sarasota. On Monday, city commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with Swift for a design-build of a temporary clubhouse and some permanent buildings on the course. Swift has proposed a guaranteed maximum price of $5.29 million for a project scope that includes the Gillespie Building at the par-3 adjustable course, a driving range building and on-course restrooms in addition to parking lots and the temporary clubhouse.
Winter Festival redux request tabled by commission

Depending on whom is speaking, the first holiday season Winter Spectacular at St. Armands Circle was either a rousing success or a colossal nuisance. Both sentiments were on clear display Monday as organizers of the six-week festival were back before the Sarasota City Commission seeking to not make the first Winter Spectacular the last.
Pickleball demand continues to see speedy growth

There can never be too many pickleball courts — or at least that’s the sentiment of the sport’s fans on Longboat Key. And they've begun to make it known to the Town Commission. As the busy season has ramped up, so has the demand for use of...
Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jakai Peterson

Jakai Peterson is a junior guard on the Booker High girls basketball team. Peterson scored 32 points Feb. 3. in the Tornadoes' 63-42 win over Avon Park High. I started for real in sixth grade. I played a little AAU ball before then but I didn't take it seriously. Sixth grade was when I got serious. I found out that I could actually be good at it.
A Sarasota-area spring high school sports preview

Of all the sports seasons, spring most consistently catches me off guard. February does not feel like spring to me, as someone who grew up in the mid-Atlantic region and routinely spent the second month of the year with my heavy coat at the ready. In Florida, though, February is go time, and so it is once again: spring sports like lacrosse and baseball start regular season contests next week, with other sports to follow in the weeks ahead.
Major projects make progress on Longboat

With nearly a dozen major projects in progress, the Longboat Key Public Works department provided town commissioners with an update to ensure commissioners know what's happening with each. Here are the highlights from the January update. Town Center Green. The town center project, which will completed in three phases, is...
Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy hires new COO

A former IMG Academy executive has been hired by the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy to be its chief operating officer. Bruce Patneaude will replace Stephen Rodriguez, who has served the nonprofit both as a chief executive officer and a chief operating officer. A Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy press release said...
Rezoning approved for Bahia Vista Apartments

The years-long saga over redevelopment of the former Doctors Hospital of Sarasota site has neared its conclusion. On Monday, the Sarasota City Commission affirmed its 4-1 approval of Bahia Vista Apartments. Commissioners on second reading upheld their prior decision to increase the density of the site, which allows the apartment...
City considers a new approach to workforce housing

Despite new comprehensive plan amendments and staff working to identify locations where zoning changes may create workforce and affordable housing opportunities, real progress in Sarasota’s housing shortage remains years in the making. How to have a more immediate impact on creating workforce housing in the city was a topic...
Red tide levels persist at local beaches

Low to medium levels of red tide continue to persist at multiple local beaches. The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County reports that results from samples taken Monday show red tide continues to be present at North Lido Beach, Lido Casino Beach, South lido Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty Beach, Venice Beach, Service Club Beach, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, Casperson Beach, Manasota Key Beach and Blind Pass Beach.
Raccoons rise to top of town nuisances

Raccoons have become the talk of the town again on Longboat Key. The barrier island and surrounding areas have always had some issues with the so-called "trash pandas," but they have gained the spotlight again. Resident John Frank has expressed continual issues with a nearby dumpster at restaurant Euphemia Haye....
Trio of stars lead Cardinal Mooney girls basketball to No. 4 class ranking

A trio of players is looking to lead Cardinal Mooney High's girls basketball program where it has never been: to a state championship. The Cougars, one of the premier teams in the state in recent seasons, are seeking their third-straight trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association state final four in Class 3A. As of Feb. 4, Mooney is 17-5 and on Feb. 3 captured its third-straight district title with a 70-30 home win over Bradenton Christian (12-10).
Town receives $3 million for sewer main replacement

A new wastewater pipeline under Sarasota Bay is a step closer to its funding needs after receiving $3 million in federal grants for the project. The project is one of two that is working to replace the town of Longboat Key's sewer main after a break occurred in June 2020, spilling millions of gallons of effluent in Manatee County.
