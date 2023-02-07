Of all the sports seasons, spring most consistently catches me off guard. February does not feel like spring to me, as someone who grew up in the mid-Atlantic region and routinely spent the second month of the year with my heavy coat at the ready. In Florida, though, February is go time, and so it is once again: spring sports like lacrosse and baseball start regular season contests next week, with other sports to follow in the weeks ahead.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO