ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

The 10 Best Micro Hotels in the U.S. and Beyond

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 4 days ago

Micro hotels, or hotels offering pint-sized rooms for travelers, might not sound glamorous, but they make a lot of sense. While we’re not opposed to cavernous hotel rooms, let’s be honest—how many vacations have you been on where the hotel was the main attraction ? Ultimately, you’re paying to have a really big place to store your luggage while you go sightseeing. On top of that, today’s micro hotels aren’t just penalty boxes; many of them boast eye-catching design and considered details to rival more traditional options.

The History of Micro Hotels

First appearing in Japan in 1979, “capsule hotels” were cheap beds primarily used by businessmen who were working long hours or who had a few too many to catch the last train out of the city. And they were tiny —about 20 square feet, with a separate bathroom down the hall.

As the trend drifted toward the West, it evolved into micro hotels. These rooms usually measure around 115 to 220 square feet, and many feature ensuite bathrooms. While they can still feel small—particularly when vacationing with a partner—springing for scaled-down accommodations can make a big difference for your travel budget.

Whether you’re looking for a bare-minimum crash pad or the opportunity to indulge in micro-scale luxury travel, going small is a worthwhile option. Read on to learn about some of the best micro hotels worth visiting around the world.

The 17 Best Overwater Bungalows and Water Villas in the World

Read article

The Best Micro Hotels

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Best Heated Winter Gear for Outdoor Adventures (or Staying Warm at Home)

You don’t have to live in Buffalo or Minneapolis to know that layering up isn’t always enough to defend against Jack Frost’s wrath. When temperatures plunge and wind chills bite, staying warm requires more than fabric—that’s when you need to reach for heated winter gear, like heated gloves and heated blankets. How Heated Winter Gear […]
Mens Journal

The North Face Introduces Athlete Development Program: Inching Closer to Inclusivity in the Outdoors

While the great outdoors and our greatest pursuits in them are ostensibly open to everyone, fair and diverse access has always been another matter. The playing fields for rock climbing, snowboarding, mountaineering, and beyond favor those privileged with easier admission in all of its geographic, demographic, and economic forms. To level the playing field, The North Face […]
KANSAS STATE
Mens Journal

The Ultimate Winter Running Gear Guide

When it’s cold, dark, and wet for several months out of the year, you have three valid excuses for staying inside instead of going on a run. But if you don’t want the weather to dictate your training schedule, suiting up in winter running gear is one way to combat the challenges that come with […]
Mens Journal

10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

If you’re lucky enough to have found a favorite brewery—where you get excited about every new beer release—you should see if they have a club. And if they're not labeling it as a club, keep your eyes peeled for terms like subscription, society, and collective. Whatever the verbiage, beer clubs are a golden opportunity for […]
Mens Journal

Best Ski and Snowboard Gear of 2023, From Gore-Tex Bibs to Hybrid Boots

There are few guarantees in the world, but rest assured, great equipment equals a great experience. And the best ski and snowboard gear of 2023 is tailor made to improve your time on the slopes. The season is well underway, with spring shredding just around the corner, so you gotta be kitted out. Best time […]
Mens Journal

Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast Episode 47: Ed Clay & Scott Nelson

Men’s Journal’s Everyday Warrior With Mike Sarraille is a podcast that inspires individuals to live more fulfilling lives by having conversations with disrupters and high performers from all walks of life. In this week's episode, we spoke to Ed Clay and Scott Nelson, the team behind the Cellular Performance Institute (CPI), located in Tijuana, Mexico, […]
Mens Journal

Where to Find the Best Negronis in Milan

While the Negroni was born in Florence, it came into its own in Milan, the birthplace of Campari. As such, finding the best Negronis in Milan can be a bit overwhelming—but we love a challenge. While the origins of the Negroni remain uncertain, the most widely accepted story claims it was first mixed in Florence […]
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy