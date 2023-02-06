ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 online without cable

It's almost time for some fresh drama when you watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 online, even if you don't have cable. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin are all back and ready to roll. They'll be joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

RHONJ season 13 start time, channel

Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premieres Tuesday (Jan. 7) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo (via Sling , Fubo ).

As previously announced, season 13 will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas's wedding special on Bravo.

Teresa is in the thick of wedding planning, though her shaky relationships with Joe and Melissa threaten to cast a shadow over her big day. Meanwhile, Melissa contemplates fully letting go of their fractured one-time friendship.

Margaret defends herself against vicious gossip spread by Teresa and Jennifer. The latter is still grappling with Bill's affair having become common knowledge in town. It's unclear if therapy can help their struggling marriage.

As for Dolores, she is blissfully in love with new Irish boyfriend, Paulie, but still has lingering ties to Frank.

New housewife Danielle isn't shy about telling it like it is and tries to play peacemaker between Teresa and the Gorgas. Rachel is a supermom who is considering adopting husband John's older son.

Here's everything you need to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 online. Plus, watch a sneak peek video below:

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 if you're away from home. Watching RHONJ's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptMZc_0keb8urb00

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. And did you hear about that 30-day money-back guarantee in case you're disappointed? View Deal

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 premiere on Tuesday (Feb. 7) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHONJ on demand or online at BravoTV.com .

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV , Fubo TV , Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486N9I_0keb8urb00

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and they often offer new subscribers free trials and other discounts. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0keb8urb00

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Bravo. View Deal

After airing on Bravo, Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 will be available to stream on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7oP_0keb8urb00

Peacock has a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Bel-Air reboot and next-day airings of current shows. View Deal

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 in Canada

RHONJ fans in Canada can tune into season 7 at the same time and day as their American neighbors, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN .

How to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 in the UK and Australia

UK and Australian viewers should be able to watch Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 / $6.99 AUD per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Anyone who wants to watch RHOP live with a service they already have, ExpressVPN can help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G7c3_0keb8urb00

