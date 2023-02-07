Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
How to Get the Ultimate VIP Expirence at Evansville’s SmackDown Event
WWE SmackDown is coming to the Ford Center, and we have the opportunity for you to have an EPIC VIP experience with a WWE Superstar. We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and before we get to the biggest WWE event of the year, SmackDown will be making a pit stop in Evansville. If you are a fan of WWE and don't have your tickets yet, listen up. We have teamed up with Coors Light to bring you the Coors Light Superstar SmackDown Contest. It's your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show, or win the grand prize that includes VIP seats, swag, and a surprise WWE celebrity escort to your VIP spot.
One Kentucky Town Has A Tainted Past No One Speaks Of
There's a town in Kentucky known by most as a great place to raise a family but it has a deep dark past that not many speak of today. We have all the details. I can speak from experience when I say Owensboro is a wonderful place to live and work. The community is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities here. I have lived here for 30-plus years and I have watched it grow.
60-year-old Hughes Hall time capsule found at UE
The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past... literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.
If You Miss Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Owensboro, You’re in Luck – There Are Still Two Locations Open in Kentucky
Ruby Tuesday was my Friday night ritual with my friends in high school. If you lived in or near Owensboro, Kentucky, you will likely recall exactly where it was. It was located inside the main entrance of Towne Square Mall on the south end of Frederica Street, which, back then, was THE area of Owensboro.
Alabama’s ‘Roll on 2 North America’ Tour Coming to Evansville, IN
The "greatest country band of all-time" is coming to the Tristate! Alabama are bringing their 2023 Roll on 2 North America Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville. It's been 43 years since Alabama scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. It was 1980 when they landed their first chart-topper with "Tennessee River."
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
These are Indiana’s Best Pizza Joints According To Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
Indiana is home to several great pizza joints, some of which have been featured on Barstool Sports' web series, called "One Bite," but which ones are the highest rated?. National Pizza Day is coming up on February 9th, so in honor of that, I thought it would be fun to talk about some of the best pizzas throughout Indiana. What better way to do that than by Dave Portnoy's reviews of Indiana pizza joints from "One Bite?"
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
Is it Really a Felony to Forge a Doctor’s Note in Indiana?
A little white lie might seem like a good idea until it lands you in jail. I will admit that I have forged a signature or two in my life. I'm pretty sure the statute of limitations is up from the time that I signed my report card, instead of my mom. She was supposed to sign it because I had a failing grade. Oh, I should also mention that I changed that F to a B on the said report card. Wow - A weight has been lifted from my shoulders.
hot96.com
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
dailycoffeenews.com
Honey Moon Coffee and Evansville Coffee Tie the Knot in Indiana
Two southern Indiana coffee companies have formally engaged in Evansville, with retailer Honey Moon Coffee Co. acquiring roaster Evansville Coffee Company. The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, but said that Evansville Coffee Founder Tim Piazza will remain on board for a few months to help with training and ambassadorship.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
k105.com
Missing Owensboro teen found
Your email address will not be published. You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
How to Submit an Anonymous Crime Tip in Evansville and Vanderburgh County
For many years, Evansville and Vanderburgh County residents had the WeTip Hotline which allowed residents who had information on a crime to report it anonymously. The service was recently canceled by new Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Diana Moers in a cost-cutting move. However, there are still ways residents can report a tip without law enforcement knowing who they are.
14news.com
Henderson bourbon bar set to open in June
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New information has been unveiled for a new restaurant in Henderson. Cap and Cork owner Brian McDaniel spoke at Henderson Rotary on Thursday. McDaniel says state paperwork caused a delay in the development, but Cap and Cork is now scheduled to open in June. He says the restaurant on Water Street downtown will offer high-quality food with a bar and a cigar room.
Kentucky Welcomes the Return of World’s Largest Biscuit & Gravy Competition
Today alone, I have seen breakfast charcuterie boards, had discussions about "breakfast for supper," and got into a conversation about who has the best biscuits and gravy. It's a "breakfast on the brain" kind of day. Oh, and this weekend I enjoyed a "breakfast for lunch" at a Franklin KY Waffle House; we don't have one in Owensboro, alas.
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1