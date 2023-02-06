Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TV Star Found Dead At 34Daily News NowAustin, TX
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34News Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Related
JFK airport sees second dangerous incident in days as JetBlue flight 'bumps' another plane
A JetBlue flight made "light contact" with another plane while taxiing on the tarmac at JFK Airport on Wednesday, just days after a near-fatal collision at the airport.
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB
An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway
A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Spirit Airlines Captain Runs Out Of Cockpit After Woman Yells “I Hope Y’All Crash And Die!”
A woman thrown off a Spirit Airlines flight reacted to other passengers booing her by screaming, “I hope ya’ll crash and die!” at the front of the plane. Her quip prompted the Captain to storm out of the cockpit in search of her. Woman Yells “I Hope...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
iheart.com
Florida Woman Dies After Falling from Southwest Walkway
A Florida woman who fell on a walkway as she tried to board a Southwest plane in February of last year, has died. According to a lawsuit filed against the airline, 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who used a wheelchair due to a genetic muscle condition, asked for assistance getting down the walkway but employees refused to help her. As she made her way down the jetway, her wheelchair tipped over causing her to fall and suffer a severe head injury that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
2 planes avoid crash after possible air traffic control mishap, FAA says
A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The Boeing 767 cargo airplane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land at about 6:40 a.m. local time, according to the FAA. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off."The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out,"...
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage
A fight erupted near the jet bridge at the Philadelphia International Airport between a mother and daughter and Spirit Airlines staff after they were told their carry-on luggage was too large to bring on the plane.Parts of the encounter were captured on video.The footage begins with a pair of travelers, a mother and daughter, swiping at Spirit Airlines gate agents near the entrance to the terminal’s jet bridge, which connects the airport to the waiting airplanes.The pair was leaving Philadelphia for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the scuffle broke out.The younger traveler grabbed the dreadlocks of one of the Spirit...
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Thrillist
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now
Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
Southwest Makes a Major Change to Its Boarding Process
The disgraced carrier keeps hoping you'll forget about those thousands of cancelled flights.
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1