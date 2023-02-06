ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Alabama mom-of-3 ‘violently’ sucked into plane engine was warned to stay back: NTSB

An Alabama airport worker who was sucked into a plane engine was pulled in so violently that it shook the entire aircraft, killing her after she had been repeatedly warned to keep her distance, federal investigators found. Mom-of-three Courtney Edwards, 34, has been identified as the ground handling agent who was killed in the accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. She had been working as a ground handling agent for Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on Monday. The report revealed that prior to her death, a...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway

A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss

A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Florida Woman Dies After Falling from Southwest Walkway

A Florida woman who fell on a walkway as she tried to board a Southwest plane in February of last year, has died. According to a lawsuit filed against the airline, 25-year-old Gaby Assouline, who used a wheelchair due to a genetic muscle condition, asked for assistance getting down the walkway but employees refused to help her. As she made her way down the jetway, her wheelchair tipped over causing her to fall and suffer a severe head injury that left her paralyzed from the neck down.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

2 planes avoid crash after possible air traffic control mishap, FAA says

A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday morning had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.The Boeing 767 cargo airplane was several miles from the airport when it was cleared to land at about 6:40 a.m. local time, according to the FAA. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off."The pilot of the FedEx airplane discontinued the landing and initiated a climb out,"...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Brawl erupts between Spirit Airlines agents and passengers over denied luggage

A fight erupted near the jet bridge at the Philadelphia International Airport between a mother and daughter and Spirit Airlines staff after they were told their carry-on luggage was too large to bring on the plane.Parts of the encounter were captured on video.The footage begins with a pair of travelers, a mother and daughter, swiping at Spirit Airlines gate agents near the entrance to the terminal’s jet bridge, which connects the airport to the waiting airplanes.The pair was leaving Philadelphia for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when the scuffle broke out.The younger traveler grabbed the dreadlocks of one of the Spirit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MySanAntonio

The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight

As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Thrillist

You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now

Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy