Detroit family receives new house in home swap program

By Amyre Makupson
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

Family receives new house in Detroit home swap program 02:31

(CBS DETROIT) - A Metro Detroit family became new homeowners, thanks to a program between the city of Detroit and the Canadian government.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge construction stands to displace some Detroit families in the path of the build. To help resolve the issue, the Canadian government and the city of Detroit joined forces to create the Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap Program, which allowed families directly impacted by the construction to swap their current home for a newly renovated house in Detroit.

The idea behind the program is to keep Detroit families in the city as long as they want to be there.

"That bridge is going to fundamentally change the character of the neighborhood forever, and we felt like, as we said with the Canadian government, if you're going to change the character of the neighborhood, those who want to stay should be able to stay. Those who want to go should be able to go," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

In total, 70 homes off of Livernois Avenue were purchased and renovated for participating families.

The Detroit Landbank Authority purchased the homes for $1. The city and Canadian government then covered the cost of renovations, and the families moved in.

The first successful swap of the program was in 2018. The city has successfully relocated about 15 families per year since then.

CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

