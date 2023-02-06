ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis man sentenced up to 19 years for trafficking heroin

GOSHEN - A man who previously pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker in Orange County was sentenced Thursday to 17 to 19 years in state prison. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the sentence for Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis. In addition to the prison...
PORT JERVIS, NY

