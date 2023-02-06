ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Video shows child rescued from ruins of Syrian home destroyed by earthquake

Rescuers in Syria used a pickax, a jackhammer and a torch to rescue a young boy lodged in the ruins of his collapsed home after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region Monday. The stunning video of the rescue shows Syria Civil Defense members, known as White Helmets, working to save the boy named Ahmed, who was pulled out the rubble and covered in debris from his fallen home in the village of Qatma, just north of Aleppo. Ahmed, who had blood on his clothes and scrapes on his body, can be heard crying as a rescuer takes him in his arms.  White Helmets...
CBS News

Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble

A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
PIX11

Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Burak Firik, 35, recently left his job so he could spend more time with his family and travel. A month ago he, his 32-year old wife Kimberly and their […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Tragic photo shows father holding dead daughter’s hand after Turkey quake

A gut-wrenching photo of a father grasping the hand of his dead daughter trapped beneath a slab of concrete made people around the world gasp as Turkey and Syria continued to grapple with the aftermath of a monster earthquake that killed at least 5,100 people in the region. The distressing image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, where rescuers worked to pick through the rubble of an apartment building that was knocked down by a 7.8-magnitude temblor Monday. The photo shows Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright orange coat with reflective stripes, sitting atop a pile of debris and holding the lifeless hand...
TheDailyBeast

New York Post

Newborn with umbilical cord still attached pulled alive from Syria earthquake rubble

A newborn with her umbilical cord still attached was miraculously pulled alive from rubble in Syria after a devastating earthquake flattened their home — killing her mom and the rest of her immediate family, a relative said. Extended family members discovered the infant as they trawled through the remnants of the home in the northern Syrian town of Jindayris in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly 7.8-magnitude quake. “We heard a voice while we were digging,” a relative, Khalil al-Suwadi, told AFP. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord (intact) so we cut it and my...
Upworthy

Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey

Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Reuters

Syrian toddler survives quake, but mother and siblings perish

AZAZ, Syria, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Syrian toddler Raghad Ismail was rushed to safety from the rubble of her home after it collapsed in a huge earthquake that has wreaked devastation in Syria and Turkey. But most of her family, including her mother, did not make it out alive.
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
CNN

CNN

