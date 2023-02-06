ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

sunny95.com

Man dies eight days after being injured

COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School

Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
GROVEPORT, OH
sunny95.com

Shooting victim dies in hospital

COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home

NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Columbus family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery

COLUMBUS, OH – A family of five, including a toddler, were held at gunpoint during a home invasion and robbery on Monday. Police in Columbus responded to East 22nd Avenue after receiving a 911 call from the family after the robbery. Now detectives are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who threatened to kill the family in their Linden neighborhood home. According to police, the suspects took valuables from the home and threatened to shoot the family if they did not give them money. Both of the suspects were last seen running away on foot toward Medina The post Columbus family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH

