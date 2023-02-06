COLUMBUS, OH – A family of five, including a toddler, were held at gunpoint during a home invasion and robbery on Monday. Police in Columbus responded to East 22nd Avenue after receiving a 911 call from the family after the robbery. Now detectives are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who threatened to kill the family in their Linden neighborhood home. According to police, the suspects took valuables from the home and threatened to shoot the family if they did not give them money. Both of the suspects were last seen running away on foot toward Medina The post Columbus family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO