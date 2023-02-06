Read full article on original website
Former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell's murder retrial is delayed again
The murder re-trial of the former Columbus police vice officer Andrew Mitchell will not start Monday as previously scheduled. Mitchell's state trial is now set for April 10. That's about a year after Mitchell's last trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury. Mitchell is charged with murdering...
Man dies eight days after being injured
COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School
Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
Shooting victim dies in hospital
COLUMBUS – A man who was shot on the South Side early Sunday has died. Marchel Brooks was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to detectives with the Columbus police Homicide Unit. Brooks, 20, was with three other men in the 3300 block...
Sheriff deputies called after Etna Township Trustee gets in altercation with staff member
Licking County Sheriff Office's deputies were called after an Etna Township Trustee got into an altercation with a township employee Feb. 6. A sheriff's office case report redacted the names of the people involved, but Trustee and Board President Rozland McKee confirmed to the Advocate that the call was made about fellow Trustee Mark Evans.
Columbus Getaway Driver During Murder of Couple Sentenced to 30 Years
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court today in a case involving the murder of a husband and wife in a local Internet café. Justice B. Stringer, 28, drove co-defendants to and from the robbery resulting in murder. His plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 30 years in prison.
Springfield man denied bond after deadly shooting of grandmother on her birthday
Feb. 8—A 40-year-old man charged with aggravated murder and other counts after a weekend shooting that left a Springfield grandmother dead and a man hospitalized was denied bail Tuesday in a case officials called premeditated and retaliatory. William Calhoun, of Springfield, was arrested by the Springfield Police Division on...
Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for fugitive murder suspect Ron Robinson, responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Columbus detectives filed an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Ron Robinson who has been charged with the murder of Justin Douglas. He’s also facing a felonious assault charge for shooting a woman with Douglas. According to police, on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive to investigate an unknown complaint. “While on the way, officers were notified a shooting just occurred at that The post Fugitive wanted for Columbus double shooting that left one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
Family 'traumatized' after robbed at gunpoint in their home
NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their own home after being robbed at gunpoint on Monday. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3lklRWm. Family ‘traumatized’ after robbed at gunpoint in …. NBC4 spoke with the family who said they no longer feel safe inside their...
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning.
Columbus family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery
COLUMBUS, OH – A family of five, including a toddler, were held at gunpoint during a home invasion and robbery on Monday. Police in Columbus responded to East 22nd Avenue after receiving a 911 call from the family after the robbery. Now detectives are asking the public for help to identify two suspects who threatened to kill the family in their Linden neighborhood home. According to police, the suspects took valuables from the home and threatened to shoot the family if they did not give them money. Both of the suspects were last seen running away on foot toward Medina The post Columbus family held at gunpoint during home invasion robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
