Valdosta, GA

valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Police: Woman blocks traffic, kicks officer in mouth

Feb. 9—VALDOSTA — A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday after blocking traffic by lying down on a road and kicking a police officer in the mouth. At 1:42 p.m., a police officer was heading along the 800 block of North Troup Street when he saw a woman lie down in the middle of the road, right in front of a vehicle, blocking traffic at an intersection, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Allegations of a pecan theft result in meth arrest

An alleged pecan theft resulted in a felony charge for a 54-year-old Broxton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when questioned by officers. According to a copy of a Broxton Police Department incident report, on January 23, an officer was dispatched to a residence...
BROXTON, GA
YAHOO!

MPD:19-year-old in critical condition after shooting

Feb. 9—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Police say a Tuesday shooting victim is in critical condition. A 19-year-old man from Norman Park was shot Tuesday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. MPD Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street Tuesday, Feb. 9, in reference to...
MOULTRIE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking

VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Chase reaches speeds of 120 mph, ends with two arrests

Two individuals were recently arrested on felony charges after leading deputies on a chase, with one fleeing on foot after running the vehicle into a ditch. A female was booked on drug charges, while the driver, who fled from law enforcement, was found to be allegedly intoxicated at the time.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Suwannee County man killed in officer-involved shooting

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Suwannee County. FHP troopers say the shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 129, north of I-10, at around 5:30 on Tuesday evening. The trooper involved was not injured and has been place...
LIVE OAK, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison man walks into log truck

In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
MADISON, FL
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL

