In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.

MADISON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO