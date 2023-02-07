Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
YAHOO!
douglasnow.com
Allegations of a pecan theft result in meth arrest
An alleged pecan theft resulted in a felony charge for a 54-year-old Broxton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when questioned by officers. According to a copy of a Broxton Police Department incident report, on January 23, an officer was dispatched to a residence...
YAHOO!
MPD:19-year-old in critical condition after shooting
Feb. 9—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Police say a Tuesday shooting victim is in critical condition. A 19-year-old man from Norman Park was shot Tuesday night, according to the Moultrie Police Department. MPD Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street Tuesday, Feb. 9, in reference to...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking
VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
douglasnow.com
Chase reaches speeds of 120 mph, ends with two arrests
Two individuals were recently arrested on felony charges after leading deputies on a chase, with one fleeing on foot after running the vehicle into a ditch. A female was booked on drug charges, while the driver, who fled from law enforcement, was found to be allegedly intoxicated at the time.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
douglasnow.com
Officers from Nicholls, sheriff's office, and Bacon County arrest two following search
Two individuals were recently arrested on drug charges following a search at a home in Nicholls. According to the report, officers discovered quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine as a result. An incident report states that on February 2, officers with the Nicholls Police Department, the Bacon County/Alma Crime Suppression Unit,...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WCJB
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
WALB 10
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
douglasnow.com
Drug officers arrest two, one of whom was just released from jail 11 days prior
Two individuals were recently arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and their Drug Unit following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and alprazolam. One of the suspects was released on bond less than two weeks before his most recent arrest. A report states that...
