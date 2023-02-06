ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
VIRGINIA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested

VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
VIRGINIA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race

DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Local Bookstore Highlighting Black History Month

DULUTH, Minn. — It is Black History Month, and bookstores are doing their part to recognize it in their own unique way. The Zenith Bookstore in Duluth is showcasing a variety of books by black authors as well as subjects that are connected to black history. Store manager Sarah...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy