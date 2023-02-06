Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Armed Man Who Barricaded Himself In Apartment Surrendered After Negotiating With Duluth Police
UPDATE (February 6, 3:55 p.m.) — The Duluth Police Department says after over 4 hours of negotiating with the armed man who barricaded himself in an apartment, he surrendered. Police say the Tactical Response Team got through the door, detained the man, and confiscated his edged weapon safely. He...
FOX 21 Online
‘Very Scary Stuff:’ Resident Describes Police Standoff At Greysolon Apartments
DULUTH, Minn. – There were tense moments Monday at the Greysolon Apartments in downtown Duluth when a man with a sword caused an hours-long standoff with police. The incident ended safely after Duluth’s Tactical Response Team breached the apartment door, according to officials. While the alleged threats of...
FOX 21 Online
Virginia Man Charged In Double Stabbing
VIRGINIA, Minn. — The man who seriously injured 2 people after stabbing them Monday evening has been formally charged. Police say 63-year-old Ray Charles Brantley of Virginia has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Assault with Dangerous Weapon and Threats of Violence-Reckless Disregard Risk. The stabbing happened...
northernnewsnow.com
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
VIRGINIA, MN -- A suspect is in custody after two people were seriously hurt during a stabbing on the Iron Range Monday night. According to the Virginia Police Department, just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of 8th Street South in Virginia, MN. When they arrived, they...
boreal.org
Police: One man in custody after double stabbing in Virginia, Minnesota
Virginia police are investigating a double stabbing from Monday evening. They had been advised that the people involved knew each other, and there had been a fight before the stabbing. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Airport Making Changes To Parking System Starting Wednesday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is making changes to its parking system starting Wednesday. A news release from the airport says this is part of their plan to improve customers experience and has been working to update it. Customers who are parking can expect a cashless system...
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
FOX 21 Online
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol
DULUTH, Minn. — The 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9, in Saint Paul. Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Daniel Fanning joined FOX21 on the morning show on Tuesday to talk about the top priorities at hand.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race
DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet Public Library Puts On Book Sale To Raise Funds For Programming
CLOQUET, Minn. — On Tuesday, a book sale was held at the Cloquet Public Library to raise money to support their programming. The Friends of the Cloquet Public Library group puts on these book sales a few times a month by filling up a room full of many fun options.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Superior Fun Land
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–Fun Land owners Desiree Hughes and Paul Bothun both grew up in Superior Wisconsin. While living in Minneapolis they visited an indoor play area with their two young daughters, and they knew then what their hometown was missing. “We wanted to bring a little bit of Minneapolis back...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Students’ Present “I Hate Valentine’s Day” Production
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you love or hate Valentine’s Day, you’ll find comedic relief at Denfeld High School’s short production, “I hate Valentine’s Day,” this February. Cast members Madeline Juntunen and Reggie Frederick joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of the show’s...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
FOX 21 Online
Local Bookstore Highlighting Black History Month
DULUTH, Minn. — It is Black History Month, and bookstores are doing their part to recognize it in their own unique way. The Zenith Bookstore in Duluth is showcasing a variety of books by black authors as well as subjects that are connected to black history. Store manager Sarah...
Comments / 0