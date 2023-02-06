Read full article on original website
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with...
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
iheart.com
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
Don't miss The Doobie Brothers on Thursday, May 25th, at Hard Rock Live inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have delivered mind-blowing, roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which culminated in an induction into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers no. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes," both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” "Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more.
iheart.com
Michael Bolton & Kelly Clarkson Do 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You'!
Kelly Clarkson made duet history again on her talk show. The “Since U Been Gone” singer asked her guest Michael Bolton if there was anyone he still wanted to collaborate with, and the crooner pointed right at her. Clarkson got super shy and giggly, accusing her staff of...
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle While Singing Ariana Grande Songs
Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hairstyle. On Wednesday night (February 8th) the SKIMS founder shared a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that revealed she had bangs cut into her flowing hair and has returned to being a brunette. Kardashian showed it off to fans as she filmed herself in front of a mirror while modeling different pieces from her SKIMS collection.
