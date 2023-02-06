Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Not to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here, and we couldn't be more excited. Given the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're eager to see how its successor improves on its best qualities.
Samsung Galaxy S23 hides a nasty storage secret
Samsung's new Galaxy S23 appears to be full of unnecessary bloatware that wastes a significant amount of storage space
Digital Trends
Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV
Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Digital Trends
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price may surprise you
Just how much will you have to pay for Samsung's top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It might surprise you...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena
Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra
Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Another major Samsung Galaxy S23 spec confirmed
For all the talk of the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s potential camera advancements, one of the biggest improvements might be the new display glass. Today Corning confirmed its new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 technology will be debuted within the Samsung Galaxy 23 series, which is set to be announced at Unpacked on February 1. The current Galaxy S22 series currently packs the Victus+ tech.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which Is Better?
If you're looking to buy an Android flagship in 2023, the two best candidates right now are the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The former starts at $1199 while the latter launched in October 2022 at an entry price of $899.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is here, but you can’t have it
Samsung presented its Unpacked event at the beginning of February, and it’s already announced a special Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition for its hard-core fans in South Korea. This model has similar specs to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but with a few tweaks. For example, it has a...
TrustedReviews
OnePlus 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: How do they stack up?
OnePlus and Samsung have both introduced brand-new handsets to their respective lineups, but which one comes out on top?. Samsung has recently revealed the top-end Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra while OnePlus has the flagship market in its sights with the OnePlus 11, giving Android mobile fans even more choice when it comes to upgrading.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors can help keep your phone's display looking as unblemished as the day you unboxed it, and you don't have to spend a lot for the added peace of mind. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the largest and most brilliant display out of all the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, and it will be protected by Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with extra drop resistance. Scratch resistance, however, hasn't changed from the previous Gorilla Glass Victus+, but that's where a quality screen protector really shows its value. We've rounded up the best of the best right here.
Galaxy S23 Ultra benchmarks suggest Android flagship parity
Initial CPU benchmarks for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have hit the internet, suggesting that its custom chip might not be offering such a huge boost. In the lead up to the launch of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, much was made of the custom ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy‘ chip that would power Samsung’s new phone range. This tweaked component would reportedly run faster than other 2023 Android flagships running the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Motley Fool
