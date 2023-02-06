Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
KTBS
LA Lakers honor LeBron James in pregame ceremony game after becoming NBA's all-time scoring leader
The Los Angeles Lakers honored superstar LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer in a pregame ceremony on Thursday. With his family and Abdul-Jabbar in attendance, a tribute video was shown on the video board, before former Lakers star James Worthy spoke briefly and introduced James at half court prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
KTBS
Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving started in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving was a hit with fans, who cheered when he took the court...
KTBS
Reports: Phoenix Suns acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets
The Phoenix Suns have acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania. According to the reports, the Nets are acquiring Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn. The Suns are also reportedly acquiring forward TJ Warren in the deal.
KTBS
Las Vegas Aces say they are cooperating with WNBA in probe over Dearica Hamby's discrimination allegations
The Las Vegas Aces said they are cooperating with the Women's National Basketball Association in the investigation into claims made by player Dearica Hamby, who said the team discriminated against her for getting pregnant. The Aces confirmed Wednesday that they are aware of the investigation launched by the WNBA and...
