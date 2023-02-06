Man killed in Moreno Valley deputy-involved shooting following mental health crisis call

A 33-year-old man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting following a mental health crisis call Monday afternoon in Moreno Valley.

The incident started at around 12:31 p.m. when the man's family called the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in reference to a mentally disturbed subject.

The caller told dispatch that their son, Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, was under the influence of an unknown substance and was aggressive toward her. Rodriguez is diagnosed with schizophrenia, the agency added.

KABC's Rob McMillan spoke with the family who told him that Rodriguez was having a mental health crisis when deputies responded. The family added that they told dispatch that he had had a BB gun.

The agency added that when deputies arrived at the home, Rodriguez ran to his bedroom and started yelling at them from the doorway.

"Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation, but he continued being aggressive and uncooperative. Rodriguez grabbed a baseball bat with sharp metal spikes on the end. Deputies deployed a taser twice, but it was ineffective," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Department.

Rodriguez advanced toward the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, the agency revealed.

Lifesaving measures were taken by deputies and then paramedics, but Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff's Dept. noted that the deputies involved will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy. The names of the involved deputies will also not be released at this time.

An investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office will lead this investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Force Investigation Detail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Eric Crosson or Riverside County Sheriff’s Investigator Nelson Gomez at 951-955 2777.

