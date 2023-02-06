ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Markets Insider

Putin's retaliation against sanctions has backfired and could cost Russia $150 billion this year, RBC analyst says

Putin's retaliation against western sanctions has backfired, according to RBC strategist Timothy Ash. Ash estimated that cratering demand for Russian energy could cost the nation $150 billion this year. It highlights "the error of Vladimir Putin's calculations when he launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ash said. Putin's backlash against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy