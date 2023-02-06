ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Cristina Poole

Cristina Poole’s life has taken her down many different paths, each of them becoming quests of their own. Born in China, she was adopted the day before she turned one and has been staying and residing in the same house in Valparaiso ever since. When the latter part of...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Katherine Strutz Obituary

Katherine Frances (Hastings) Strutz, 74 of Westville, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born May 24, 1948 in Pittsburg, California to Robert and Grace (Rogers) Hastings. Katherine is survived by her sisters Roberta (Leonard) Albers of Westville and Marian (Gregory) McCuen of Culver; aunt to Brad Albers, Craig (Pamela) Albers, Bryan (Amanda) McCuen, and Matthew (Jessica) McCuen. Many book worthy stories could be told when all five of them were together. Katherine was great aunt to Samantha (Alex) Henn, Nathan Albers, Nina (Tyler) Heninger, Jackson Newenhouse, Cade Albers, Nicole Albers, Maisy McCuen, Amiyah Williams, Caleb McCuen, Jonas McCuen, and Troy McCuen. She was also great, great aunt to Nayden Thornton, Teagan Heninger, Casen Heninger, Dayton Henn and Lettie Henn. Katherine was a hairstylist for 40 some years mostly at Hair by Joseph in Michigan City. She had many friends, clients, and coworkers over the years, especially her dear friend Kathy Kelly. She was preceded in death by her husband George Strutz and her parents. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bryan and Amanda McCuen for opening their house to Katherine and caring for her for the last two years. Private family services are being held. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements.
WESTVILLE, IN
valpo.life

Board-certified family medicine doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified family medicine doctor Caitlin Sienkiewicz, DO is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Crown Point. Dr. Sienkiewicz completed her training at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa. She completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill.
CROWN POINT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy