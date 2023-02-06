Katherine Frances (Hastings) Strutz, 74 of Westville, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. She was born May 24, 1948 in Pittsburg, California to Robert and Grace (Rogers) Hastings. Katherine is survived by her sisters Roberta (Leonard) Albers of Westville and Marian (Gregory) McCuen of Culver; aunt to Brad Albers, Craig (Pamela) Albers, Bryan (Amanda) McCuen, and Matthew (Jessica) McCuen. Many book worthy stories could be told when all five of them were together. Katherine was great aunt to Samantha (Alex) Henn, Nathan Albers, Nina (Tyler) Heninger, Jackson Newenhouse, Cade Albers, Nicole Albers, Maisy McCuen, Amiyah Williams, Caleb McCuen, Jonas McCuen, and Troy McCuen. She was also great, great aunt to Nayden Thornton, Teagan Heninger, Casen Heninger, Dayton Henn and Lettie Henn. Katherine was a hairstylist for 40 some years mostly at Hair by Joseph in Michigan City. She had many friends, clients, and coworkers over the years, especially her dear friend Kathy Kelly. She was preceded in death by her husband George Strutz and her parents. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bryan and Amanda McCuen for opening their house to Katherine and caring for her for the last two years. Private family services are being held. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements.

WESTVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO