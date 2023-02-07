ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Restaurant In Pennsylvania Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Have you ever gotten into a rut when it comes to dining out? Maybe you consistently go to the same restaurants over and over again. Even though those go-to spots dish up delicious food, sometimes you need a break from the same-old same-old. Treat yourself – and your taste buds – to an old-fashioned, home-cooked meal at this country restaurant in Pennsylvania that might shoot straight to the top of your list of favorites.
MANHEIM, PA
travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery …. VIDEO: Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Duran Duran announces stop in Pennsylvania for 2023 tour

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Duran Duran announced a 26-date North American Arena tour for 2023, with a stop in Pennsylvania. “THE FUTURE PAST TOUR” will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sep. 7. Tickets are set to go on sale...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Stormtracker 16 team calls

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about an unexpected backyard visitor and concerns about our top stories. But first, Talkback callers come to the defense of our morning meteorologist. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Does It Really Work: Diamond Armor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week, we test a product that promises to give you better vision when driving your vehicle. It's called Diamond Armor and the maker claims it will also prevent frost or snow from sticking to your windshield. Kurt needs to know, Does It Really Work?. Looking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Mom calls 911 after toddler gets head stuck in angel food cake pan

LEWISTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mom and her 2-year-old daughter have some local firemen to thank after the toddler somehow got her head stuck in an angel food cake pan. Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home and in the same room with her daughter Quinnley on Feb. 6 when she heard her say, "Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!"
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Facebook video shows 'Marty' the GIANT robot assistant making escape attempt from Lehigh Valley store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. — If you've spent any time shopping at a GIANT Food Store recently, you're undoubtedly familiar with Marty, the grocery store chain's robot assistant. Since 2019, Marty has steadfastly patrolled the aisles of GIANT stores across the Mid-Atlantic, helpfully pointing out spilled liquids and other hazards for its human coworkers to address. Marty's trademark googly eyes are sharp.
wvia.org

Made in PA

You might be shocked at the sheer amount and variety of things that are made right around the corner. From snowboards to mason jars, some things you use every day get their start in your neighborhood. Keystone Edition Business profiles some locally-owned and homegrown ventures.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

