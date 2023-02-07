Where each Big Ten team finished in 2023 recruiting rankings
By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
4 days ago
The 2023 classes are signed and sealed with National signing day now in the rearview mirror. There weren’t a ton of signing day surprises given the state of how quickly things move in college football recruiting nowadays, but Wisconsin made big splashes in the transfer portal.
Luke Fickell had to fill up his class in the middle of taking over the program, and he did an admirable job. It’s no surprise that Ohio State led the way in the five-star category, although the Buckeyes only brought in one in 2023.
No other Big Ten team landed a five-star talent. Here is a look at how the Big Ten recruiting classes stacked up according to 247Sports rankings:
Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana’s dream 2020 season feels like decades ago. The Hoosiers once again struggled in the recruiting department on paper, bringing in 15 recruits who were all three-stars.
Purdue Boilermakers
The Boilermakers brought in 16 three-star recruits per 247Sports.
Wisconsin Badgers
MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
While the Wisconsin class may not have been impressive on paper, the Badgers did manage to bring in three four-star prospects and made huge splashes in the transfer portal.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
The Scarlet Knights landed a whopping 19 commits, and all were three-stars per 247Sports.
Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern landed one four-star prospect and a number of three-star talents.
Minnesota Golden Gophers
The Gophers landed 21 players, two of which were four-star talents per 247Sports.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois landed 23 players, and three four-star commits.
Iowa Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes landed 22 players, including two four-star talents.
Maryland Terrapins
The Terrapins landed a whopping 25 players, including four four-star recruits.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule brought in 28 players, including four four-star talents.
Michigan State Spartans
Mel Tucker landed more four-stars than three-stars, as he brought in nine four-star talents.
Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverines landed ten four-star players and a total of 24 commits.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State landed an amazing 18 four-star players, and 23 overall.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Surprise, surprise. Ohio State tops the list and landed the only five-star in the 2023 Big Ten recruiting cycle.
