Where each Big Ten team finished in 2023 recruiting rankings

By Asher Low
 4 days ago
The 2023 classes are signed and sealed with National signing day now in the rearview mirror. There weren’t a ton of signing day surprises given the state of how quickly things move in college football recruiting nowadays, but Wisconsin made big splashes in the transfer portal.

Luke Fickell had to fill up his class in the middle of taking over the program, and he did an admirable job. It’s no surprise that Ohio State led the way in the five-star category, although the Buckeyes only brought in one in 2023.

No other Big Ten team landed a five-star talent. Here is a look at how the Big Ten recruiting classes stacked up according to 247Sports rankings:

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana’s dream 2020 season feels like decades ago. The Hoosiers once again struggled in the recruiting department on paper, bringing in 15 recruits who were all three-stars.

Purdue Boilermakers

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo’i Latu (13) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Boilermakers brought in 16 three-star recruits per 247Sports.

Wisconsin Badgers

MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Wisconsin class may not have been impressive on paper, the Badgers did manage to bring in three four-star prospects and made huge splashes in the transfer portal.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) throws the ball during warm ups before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Scarlet Knights landed a whopping 19 commits, and all were three-stars per 247Sports.

Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern landed one four-star prospect and a number of three-star talents.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Gophers landed 21 players, two of which were four-star talents per 247Sports.

Illinois Fighting Illini

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Illinois landed 23 players, and three four-star commits.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes landed 22 players, including two four-star talents.

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is sacked by Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Terrapins landed a whopping 25 players, including four four-star recruits.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Cornhuskers and new head coach Matt Rhule brought in 28 players, including four four-star talents.

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Mel Tucker landed more four-stars than three-stars, as he brought in nine four-star talents.

Michigan Wolverines

Apr 2, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh listens in as quarterback Alan Bowman (15) huddles up the offense during the Spring game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolverines landed ten four-star players and a total of 24 commits.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Northwestern 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State landed an amazing 18 four-star players, and 23 overall.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Surprise, surprise. Ohio State tops the list and landed the only five-star in the 2023 Big Ten recruiting cycle.

