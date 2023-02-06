Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
Nine dead so far this year from snowmobile crashes, DNR warning snowmobilers to not drink and ride
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - So far this year, nine people have died in Wisconsin from snowmobile crashes. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders, especially ahead of the Super Bowl weekend, that riding impaired at any level can have fatal consequences.
Huge Wolf Pack Captured On Wildlife Camera Crossing Pond In Northern Minnesota
I have to say, this looks like a pretty healthy pack of wolves. Can you count how many? It's hard to say because they aren't all caught on camera at the same time, and some of them look alike. I think I count 8 or 9? That's a ton of wolves!
Iowa Family Shares Their Sometimes Not-So-Glamorous Farming Life
If you watch some farm family videos on YouTube, you'd almost think that farming was just one big party. There's one Iowa family that's keeping it real and showing how not-so-glamorous their farm life really is sometimes and it's perfect. Do yourself a favor. If you don't already, follow the...
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunny and mild this weekend
Following some slushy snow on Thursday, we’re going to get some sunshine to return Friday. The lake effect cloud cover up north and over Door County will be moving away. A cool breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel chilly, even with afternoon temps in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
wearegreenbay.com
What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?
(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
wpr.org
Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls
As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Minnesota Community Comes Together For 17-Year-Old With Cancer
Meet a very special young man by the name of Cole Carlson. Cole is a junior at Pillager High School. He turned 17 years old in August of last year and is the son of Mike and Tammi Carlson. Just after celebrating his Golden birthday, he received news that he...
Michaels Saw A Police Standoff While In Wisconsin
While up in Wisconsin this weekend, Michaels encountered something he hadn't seen before - a full-blown police standoff. According to the Sawyer County Record, the standoff began and ended on Friday, February 3rd after a suspect stabbed someone inside of the Get Hooked Bar & Grill. The bar shared a...
More School Bus Cameras Coming to SE Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety has announced another round of grants to fund school bus stop arm cameras. The fourth round of grants totaled $1.4 million spread across 19 schools and transportation companies. The funding comes from a $14.7 million pool of money authorized by the state legislature to equip school buses with cameras to capture motorists who disobey school bus stop arm signals.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
seehafernews.com
Kewaunee County Sheriff Honored by the Wisconsin National Guard
Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski has received a prestigious honor, but not by any law enforcement entity, but rather by the Wisconsin National Guard. Sheriff Joski, who is also a Staff Sargent in the National Guard, was named the recipient of the First Lieutenant Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a Feb. 4 ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters.
CBS 58
Flags across Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff Feb. 13 in honor of fallen MPD officer
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 13, in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Officer Jerving was shot and killed on Feb. 7, near 14th and...
New Pants Needed: Watch Car Narrowly Miss Crashing Into Police Car
Melting snow along with below-zero temperatures overnight caused a massive refreeze that made for some slick conditions on roads in Minnesota this week, and made for two close calls for a State Patrol squad car. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time,...
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0