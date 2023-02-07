Read full article on original website
Jey Uso Drops A Clue About His Whereabouts Ahead Of WWE SmackDown This Week
The WWE Universe bared witnessed the internal decimation of one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE at the Royal Rumble event last week, The Bloodline. The bold move that led Sami Zayn to choose himself over just being a tool for Roman Reigns led to serious implications, which also saw Jey Uso walking out on the group. However, it looks like Jey has dropped a hint about his whereabouts.
Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
Sami Zayn Sends Defiant Message About His Identity Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for almost a decade now and has consistently improved himself at every turn. Zayn has also managed to turn every single gimmick into pure gold, including his latest one concerning The Bloodline. In fact, he sent a defiant message about his identity ahead of SmackDown this week.
Bayley Didn’t Approve Of Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes’ RAW Promo
This past Monday on WWE RAW featured a sensational promo segment between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman confronted Rhodes and made The American Nightmare’s WrestleMania 39 main event match with Roman Reigns deeply personal. Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match to earn a shot at The Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.
Jacy Jayne Turns On Gigi Dolin During WWE NXT
Toxic Attraction once took the NXT women’s division by storm, but the faction splintered off in a big way. Mandy Rose was released from the company, and now Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have gone their own ways as well. WWE NXT Vengeance Day featured a triple threat match...
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
Vince McMahon Once Screamed At WWE Superstar For Dropping Their Phone Backstage
Vince McMahon’s unhinged reputation proceeds him whatever he goes. Nobody wants to work for someone with an explosive personality, especially when they’re a perfectionist with dominant, controlling tendencies. Naturally, this led to several occasions when Vince McMahon blew up backstage for any number of reasons. WWE introduced a...
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
Ex WWE Superstar Really Thought Dutch Mantell Was Racist
WWE Superstars can sometimes confuse fans, because they believe gimmicks are real that do not represent the person behind them. This is certainly the case, as some thought that Zeb Colter was actually a racist a few years ago during his We The People gimmick in WWE. During “Story Time...
WWE Could Have Already Planted Seeds For Cody Rhodes’ Heel Turn
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after a run in AEW, and he received one of the best pops during WrestleMania 38. Then he was injured, and eventually received another babyface reaction during the Royal Rumble in the Alamodome. It seems that WWE could have planted the seeds for Cody Rhodes’ turn to the dark side.
WWE Had Different Original Plan For Cody Rhodes & Paul Heyman RAW Promo
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE during WrestleMania 38 marked the start of an epic journey that will reach its climax at this year’s WrestleMania. Rhodes quickly established himself as one of the top fan favorites, displaying his incredible skills and unwavering determination. That being said, it seems WWE had different plans for Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s promo segment on RAW this week.
WWE SmackDown This Week Is Guaranteed To Sell Out
WWE has undergone many changes ever since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative. Therefore, the company tries to ensure that each episode of its shows turns out to be solid. In fact, it seems this week’s Smackdown is guaranteed to sell out. The hottest story coming...
Call To Add Another Anoa’i Family Member To The Bloodline
WWE’s television programming has been dominated by the Anoa’i Family and the Bloodline storyline. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are representing their family legacy proudly each week. Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn have been wonderful additions to that formula. Now, we have a call to add another Anoa’i family member to the mix.
Gigi Dolin Won’t Be On WWE NXT Television For ‘A Few Weeks’ After Betrayal Angle
WWE will often call back to history during their angles to give longtime fans a little extra Easter egg. This week’s episode of NXT saw a full-fledged tribute to Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty’s Barbershop Incident, as Jacy Jayne turned on Gigi Dolin in violent fashion. It seems that WWE will keep Gigi off television for a bit after that.
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
Alexa Bliss Claps Back At Toxic Fans After Report Of Her WWE Hiatus
Alexa Bliss is a prominent figure in WWE’s Women’s division, earning widespread recognition and respect through her numerous accomplishments. Despite her fame, Bliss should not be underestimated, as she possesses numerous assets that make her a formidable force. She also reacted to rampant toxicity online as well after taking a break from WWE.
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
Thunder Rosa, a highly acclaimed and skilled female in-ring performer, was faced with the unfortunate circumstance of having to take a break due to injury. Despite her exceptional abilities, her injury has temporarily prevented her from showcasing her talent. That being said, she was still backstage at Dynamite this week.
WWE Hires New Color Commentator
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and they also need to get things in order for all the other shows on the schedule. NXT Level Up recently saw a departure as Sudu Shah left, but it didn’t take them long to fill that slot. According to a report...
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
